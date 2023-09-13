Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates

Multi-platinum, three-time Grammy award-winning artist Olivia Rodrigo announced her highly anticipated GUTS world tour in support of her second studio album, GUTS, which was released September 8 via Geffen Records to critical acclaim.

Produced by Live Nation, the massive global 2024 tour kicks off its 57-date run on Friday 23rd February in Palm Springs, CA at Acrisure Arena, with stops across North America and Europe, including Miami, Toronto, New York, London, Amsterdam, Paris, and many more before wrapping up with back-to-back shows on Tuesday 13th August and Wednesday 14th August at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

The Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan, and Remi Wolf will join on select dates across the tour.

Following the incredible success of her 2022 debut tour The SOUR Tour, the GUTS world tour will be Olivia’s first arena tour, taking her to iconic venues around the world including Madison Square Garden, Kia Forum, Sportpaleis, The O2 and more. During this run, she will be performing multiple nights in various cities, including two nights in New York, Los Angeles, and London.

One of the most highly awaited albums of the year, GUTS arrived as the follow-up to Rodrigo’s 4x Platinum 2021 full-length debut SOUR and features her No. 1 hit “vampire” and the new focus track “get him back!” Like “vampire,” GUTS’ second single “bad idea, right?” was named a Best New Track by Pitchfork, who hailed the latter as “one of the best pop performances of the year.”

Released last month alongside its B-movie-inspired video, “bad idea right?” also drew raves from the likes of Rolling Stone (who called it a “sugary headbanger”) and the New York Times (who praised the track as a “bright, kaleidoscopic head-rush of a pop song…” in its weekly column “The Playlist”).

Fans of Olivia Rodrigo are being asked to register ahead of tickets going on sale for the GUTS world tour to help block bots, reduce resale and get more tickets directly into the hands of fans who want to attend the show. Fans can register now until Sunday, September 17 at 10 PM ET HERE for both the onsale as well as American Express® Early Access (details below). Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the sales on Wednesday, September 20 and Thursday, September 21.

AMERICAN EXPRESS® EARLY ACCESS: American Express® is the official card of the GUTS world tour. After registering, American Express® Card Members may have the opportunity to enter American Express® Early Access for tour dates in North America. American Express® Card Members can register now until Sunday 17th September at 10 PM ET HERE for a chance to unlock access to tickets and use their American Express® Card to complete the ticket purchase if selected. American Express® Early Access begins Wednesday, September 20 at 3 PM local time.

Standard tickets will range from $49.50 - $199.50 plus taxes and applicable fees in the U.S. Additional ticket options including a limited number of Charity Platinum and VIP packages will be available for purchase as well, with a portion of the proceeds from all ticket sales going to Olivia Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good.

Fans of Olivia Rodrigo are being asked to register ahead of tickets going on sale for the GUTS world tour to help block bots, reduce resale and get more tickets directly into the hands of fans who want to attend the show. Fans can register now until Sunday 17th September at 10 PM BST HERE for onsale. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the onsale starting Thursday 21st September

AMERICAN EXPRESS® EARLY ACCESS (UK): American Express® is the official card of the GUTS world tour. After registering, American Express® Card Members may have the opportunity to enter American Express® Early Access for tour dates in the UK. American Express® Card Members can register now until Sunday 17th September at 10 PM PT HERE for a chance to unlock access to tickets and use their American Express® Card to complete the ticket purchase if selected. American Express® Early Access begins Wednesday 20th September at 3 PM local time.

The GUTS world tour will also offer VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Olivia Rodrigo will be introducing Silver Star Tickets on her upcoming tour, making a limited number of $20 USD plus taxes and fees (or the local currency equivalent) tickets available at a later date. Olivia is launching this program to make it as easy and affordable as possible for her fans to make it out to her shows.

Silver Star Tickets must be purchased in pairs with a limit of 2 per purchase. These seats will be located next to each other and the seat locations will be revealed the day of show when picked up at the venue box office.

Ticket locations within the venue will include limited view seats, lower and upper level seating, as well as the floor.

In conjunction with the GUTS world tour, Olivia Rodrigo will be launching Olivia Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good, a global initiative committed to building an equitable and just future for all women and girls through direct support of community based non-profits that champion girls’ education, support reproductive rights and prevent gender-based violence.

A portion of the proceeds from all ticket sales will go to Olivia Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good. This includes all standard tickets, Silver Star Tickets, VIP packages and Charity Platinum tickets.

Fri 23 Feb – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena ~

Sat 24 Feb – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center ~

Tue 27 Feb – Houston, TX – Toyota Center ~

Wed 28 Feb – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~

Fri 01 Mar – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center ~

Sat 02 Mar – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center ~

Tue 05 Mar – Orlando, FL – Amway Center ~

Wed 06 Mar – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center ~

Fri 08 Mar – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center ~

Sat 09 Mar – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena ~

Tue 12 Mar – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center ~

Wed 13 Mar – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center ~

Fri 15 Mar – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center ~

Sat 16 Mar – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum ~

Tue 19 Mar – Chicago, IL – United Center ~

Fri 22 Mar – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena ~

Sat 23 Mar – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena ~

Tue 26 Mar – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre ~

Fri 29 Mar – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena ~

Mon 01 Apr – Boston, MA – TD Garden ~

Fri 05 Apr – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Sat 06 Apr – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Tue 30 Apr – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena =

Fri 03 May – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live =

Tue 07 May – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro =

Fri 10 May – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena =

Tue 14 May – London, UK – The O2 =

Wed 15 May – London, UK – The O2 =

Wed 22 May – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis =

Fri 24 May – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome =

Tue 28 May – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum =

Thu 30 May – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena =

Sat 01 Jun – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena =

Tue 04 Jun – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena =

Wed 05 Jun – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle =

Fri 07 Jun – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle =

Sun 09 Jun – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena =

Tue 11 Jun – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion =

Wed 12 Jun – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena =

Fri 14 Jun – Paris, France – Accor Arena =

Tue 18 Jun – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi =

Thu 20 Jun – Madrid, Spain – WizInk Center =

Sat 22 Jun – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena =

Fri 19 Jul – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center ^

Sat 20 Jul – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena ^

Tue 23 Jul – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena ^

Wed 24 Jul – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena ^

Fri 26 Jul – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center ^

Sat 27 Jul – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center ^

Tue 30 Jul – Denver, CO – Ball Arena ^

Wed 31 Jul – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center ^

Fri 02 Aug – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center ^

Tue 06 Aug – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^

Fri 09 Aug – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena ^

Sat 10 Aug – Portland, OR – Moda Center ^

Tue 13 Aug – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Wed 14 Aug – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

After shattering records with her chart-topping, 4x Platinum debut album SOUR – the fastest album in history to have all of its songs certified RIAA Platinum or higher – Olivia Rodrigo makes a monumental return with her new album GUTS, revealing newly heightened sophistication as a vocalist and lyricist.

Produced by and co-written with Daniel Nigro (her main creative partner on SOUR), each song intensifies the emotional honesty that’s always imbued her storytelling. Rodrigo expands her expressive palette, uncovering entirely new dimensions of her artistry, as exemplified by lead single “vampire.”

Hailed by Pitchfork as the “Best New Track” upon release, “vampire”debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, set the Spotify record for the biggest debut for a solo song in 2023, and ultimately shot to No. 1 at Top 40 Radio. Most recently, “vampire” reached the No. 1 spot on the UK Official Singles Chart — a turn of events that made Rodrigo the female artist with the most No. 1 singles in the UK this decade.

“vampire” amassed over 100 million combined streams in its first week and charted at No. 1 in Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland. The 20-year-old is the youngest artist in Hot 100 history to debut three hits at No. 1.

Named the #1 Album of 2021 by Rolling Stone and hailed as one of the Best Albums of 2021 by The New York Times, among others, SOUR is now 4x Platinum in the U.S. and has sold over 17.9 million global album adjusted units with over 42 billion streams worldwide. Each of the album’s 11 tracks landed in the top 30 of Billboard’s Hot 100, making Rodrigo the first female artist to simultaneously chart 11 or more songs in the top 30.

She received seven GRAMMY® Award nominations—including nods in each of the Big Four categories—and took home awards for Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 64th GRAMMY® Awards. Rodrigo was named New Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards, Woman of the Year at Billboard’s 2022 Women in Music Awards and Songwriter of the Year at both the ASCAP Pop Music Awards and Variety Hitmakers.

