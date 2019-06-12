Old City Eats Returns For Summer At Fifty Restaurants; Announces 2nd Street Block Party

Old City District showcases its thriving dining scene with the return of Old City Eats! Old City Eats kicks off on Thursday, June 20, 2019, with an outdoor Block Party on 2nd Street, between Market and Chestnut, from 5:00pm to 9:00pm.

The outdoor Old City Eats Block Party will feature 20+ Old City Eats restaurant and bar participants. Stroll 2nd Street and enjoy live music as Old City showcases the wide variety of styles and flavors while highlighting some of the neighborhood's best food and drinks! Enjoy Irish tunes at the Plough & the Stars, and DJ Decybals joined by dancers from AlgoRhythm Studio at Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar. Plus, Nauti Mermaid Crab House + Piano Bar will bring dueling pianos for some lively and interactive sing-a-longs. Old City Eats participants will also offer food and drink specials at their respective locations.

After next week's kick-off party, Old City Eats will run every Thursday through August 29, 2019, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. More than 50 participating restaurants and bars will offer at least one half-priced small plate and discounted cocktails and beers featuring Bacardi, Powers Irish Whiskey, and Miller High Life. The full list of participating restaurants, along with their menus, is found at oldcitydistrict.org/oldcityeats. Old City Eats is sponsored in 2019 by AARP, Bacardi, Miller High Life, Parkway and Yelp.

Old City Eats spotlights the best of Old City's culinary scene all summer long, that now includes over 100 restaurants, bars, coffee shops and other eateries. Old City Eats features food, cocktails and an atmosphere that will appeal to every taste including newcomers like Buddakan, Franklin Social, Makhani Modern Indian and members of The Bourse Food Hall, plus constant trendsetters like Fork and High Street on Market, the ever-popular Continental and Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar, neighborhood mainstays like Khyber Pass Pub and Nick's Bar & Grille, and outdoor dining destinations like Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti and Keating's Rope & Anchor Bar + Kitchen.

"Our focus for Old City Eats is spotlighting the neighborhood's impressive and evolving list of dining options," said Old City District Executive Director Job Itzkowitz. "With more than 40 restaurants and bars participating, there's something to appeal to every palette, including Italian, Cuban, French, Mexican, Peruvian, British and other global cuisines. We have as diverse of a culinary scene as anywhere in the city! Whether you visit an old favorite or experience something new, Old City Eats will take you on a culinary journey that will last all summer long."

Offerings are designed to appeal to neighborhood locals, people looking to enjoy sips with their co-workers, and tourists exploring America's most historic square mile.

For 2019, look for the following to join the line-up for the block party: Amada, Baby Buns, Buddakan, Makhani Modern Indian, The Olde Bar, Pinch, Keating's Rope & Anchor Bar + Kitchen and Vista Peru. New for the summer-long eats program, look for deals at Baby Buns, Buk Chon Korean Cuisine, Freebyrd Chicken, Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen, Grubhouse, Franklin Social, LALO, Makhani Modern Indian, Marmont Steakhouse, Mighty Melt, Philly's Gourmet Steaks, Pinch, Pinot Boutique Wine Bar, Rebel Taco, Scoop DeVille and TAPS Fill Station.

* Amada (B)

217 Chestnut Street

https://philadelphia.amadarestaurant.com/

New to Old City Eats Block Party this year

Block Party Menu:

Food: Tarta de Queso (Spanish Cheesecake, Passion Fruit Curd)

Drink: Tie Me Up Tie Me Down (Grey Goose Vodka, Lemon, Rosemary)

Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: Datiles con Almendras (Bacon-Wrapped Medjool Dates, Almonds, Cabrales)

Cocktail: Irish Matador (Powers, Ginger, Elderflower, Lemon)

* Baby Buns (B)

111 S. Independence Mall E (The Bourse)

https://www.instagram.com/babybunphilly/

New to Old City Eats and Old City Eats Block Party this year

Block Party Menu:

Food: Jerk Pork, Jerk Chicken Sliders topped with Caribbean Slaw (Pikliz), Roasted Sweet Plantains topped with Cojito Cheese

Drinks: Powers whiskey Haitian Punch, Frozen Rose

Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: Taste of Philly: Pork Jawn $5 instead of $10 per order, (Braised pork, bao bun, napa slaw, topped with chipotle mayo)

Cocktail: Red Rose Sangria Slushie

* Bleu Martini

24 S. 2nd Street

http://bleumartiniphilly.com/

Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: Cajun Shrimp Cornbread, Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

Cocktail: Mojito Loco featuring Bacardi

Beer: Miller High Life

* Buddakan (B)

325 Chestnut Street

https://buddakan.com/

New to Old City Eats Block Party this year

Block Party Menu:

Food: Tuna Tartare Spring Rolls, Pork Belly Bao Buns

Drink: Sumatra Sparkler (Bacardi coconut, pineapple juice, sparkling wine)

Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: Edamame Dumplings

Cocktail: The Golden Rule (Barcardi Silver, Calamansi puree, Tamarind Syrup, Orange juice)

* Buk Chon Korean Cuisine - BYOB

132 Chestnut Street

New to Old City Eats this year

Small Plate: Korean Fried Chicken (Double fried boneless -skinless chicken, Choice of sauce : Original Chili or Honey- Soy), Spicy Pork Bun (Pan fried spicy pork in asian bun), Mung Bean Pancake (Pan seared crispy mung bean pancake)

* Campo's Philly Cheesesteaks

214 Market Street

http://camposdeli.com/

* Chlöe (BYOB)

232 Arch Street

https://www.chloebyob.com/

Please note: Chlöe will be closed the month of August

Small Plate: A different appetizer every week for $5 that will post on our Instagram account each week

* Continental Restaurant and Martini Bar (B)

138 Market Street

http://www.continentalmartinibar.com/

Block Party Menu:

Food: Cheesesteak Eggrolls

Drink: It's Always Stormy in Philadelphia (Bacardi, ginger, lime, club soda)

Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

Cocktail: Dark and Bubbly (Bacardi Gold, ginger, lime, pomegranate, sparkling)

* Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar (B)

10 S. 2nd Street

http://www.cubalibrerestaurant.com/en/philadelphia/

Block Party Menu:

Small Plate: Mama Amelia's Empanadas ($5 each)

Cocktail: rum punch featuring Bacardi, and 5 mojitos

Beer: select beers

Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: Tropical chips and trio of dips (v) - plantain and malaga chips, black bean hummus, roasted cauliflower with curried onions hummus, Cuba Libre salsa

Cocktail: classic Daiquiri with Bacardi 4 year, guarapo and lime

Beer: select beer

* Farmicia Food & Tonics

15 S. 3rd Street

http://farmiciarestaurant.com/

Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: $5 Meatballs

Cocktail: Voodoo Crush (cazadores blanco tequila, fresh watermelon, jalapeño simple syrup, lime juice)

* Fork

306 Market Street

https://forkrestaurant.com/

Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: Select small plate

Cocktail: Select featured cocktail

* The Franklin Fountain (B)

116 Market Street

http://www.franklinfountain.com/

Block Party Menu:

Franklin Ice Cream Sandwiches and Bars, hard ice flavors: Vanilla/ Hydrox /Blueberry/ Vegan Blueberry/ Honeycomb available in cups or waffle cones

Old City Eats Menu:

Sundae: Peach Melba Parfait (peach ice cream, raspberry compote, almonds, ruffled whipped cream)

Ice Cream Soda: Ladies' Choice (Raspberry Soda with Peach ice cream topped with Sweet Cream and crushed Raspberries)

* Franklin Social

401 Chestnut Street

http://renaissance-hotels.marriott.com/renaissance-philadelphia-downtown-hotel

New to Old City Eats this year

Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: Deviled Eggs (crispy pork belly bits, micro celery), Roasted Garlic Hummus (pita, kalamata olives), "South Street" Sliders (southern fried chicken, pickles, slaw, Sriracha aioli)

Cocktail: Betsy Ross (Bacardi Rum, Fresh Lemon Juice, Honey Syrup

Shaken, Strained, Served up in a Martini Glass, Thyme Garnish)

* Freebyrd Chicken

The Bourse Food Hall

111 S. Independence Mall E

www.freebyrdchicken.com

New to Old City Eats this year

Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: $5 one chicken sandwich slider any style

Beer: $3 16oz tall boy cans of beer, including Miller High Life

* The Gaslight

120 Market Street

https://www.thegaslightphilly.com/

Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: Half price select appetizers

Cocktail: $5 cocktail featuring Bacardi

Beer: Miller High Life

* Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen

126 Chestnut Street

http://www.gloryphilly.com/

New to Old City Eats this year

Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: Roasted Mushroom Mac and Cheese with Black Truffle

Cocktail: Hibster, featuring Grey Goose

Beer: Happy Hour Rotating Drafts, Miller High Life

* Grubhouse

The Bourse Food Hall

111 S. Independence Mall E.

http://www.grubhousephilly.com/

New to Old City Eats this year

Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: Wings

Cocktail: $5 Bacon Bloody Mary

Beer: $5 any beer

* High Street on Market (B)

308 Market Street

http://highstreetonmarket.com/

Block Party Menu:

Food: Tabbouleh Grain Salad (farro, couscous, asparagus, sunbutter)

Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: Cheese Curds

* JJ Bootleggers (B)

35 S. 2nd Street

https://jjbootleggers.com/

Block Party Menu:

Food: Mac n Cheese, Boneless Wings

Cocktail: Rum Runner featuring Bacardi

Beer: Miller High Life

Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: $5 Select Appetizers

Cocktail: Rum Runner featuring Bacardi

Beer: Miller High Life

* Keating's Rope & Anchor Bar + Kitchen (B)

201 S. Columbus Boulevard

http://ropeandanchorkitchen.com/

Old City Eats Block Party Menu:

Food: Bang Bang Tacos

Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: goat cheese fritters (Elderflower honey, blackened pepper, chipotle cumin aioli), avocado toast (Hass avocado, lemon zest, feta cheese, toy box tomato, multigrain points), cheesesteak landing eggrolls (Shaved steak, caramelized onion, provolone, cheddar whiz), spinach and red pepper flatbread (Garlic, mozzarella cheese, aged balsamic)

Cocktail: Mojito (Bacardi Añejo Cuatro rum, lime juice, simple syrup, mint, club soda)

Beer: Miller High Life

* Khyber Pass Pub (B)

56 S. 2nd Street

http://www.khyberpasspub.com/

Block Party Menu:

Small Plate: $5 Fried okra, $5 Pulled Pork & slaw

Cocktail: Flower Power Sour (Powers whiskey, sour, hibiscus lavender jasmine bitters)

Beer: $5 select beer

Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: $5 Fried okra

Cocktail: select cocktail

Beer: select beer

* LALO

The Bourse Food Hall

111 S. Independence Mall E.

https://www.lalophilly.com/

New to Old City Eats this year

Small Plate: Lumpia Shanghai

* Lucha Cartel (B)

207 Chestnut Street

https://www.luchacartel.com/

Block Party and Old City Eats Menu:

Food: Empanadas

Cocktail: House margarita (Tequila, fresh lime juice, simple syrup)

* Makhani Modern Indian (BYOB) (B)

7 N. 3rd Street

https://eatmakhani.com/

New to Old City Eats and Old City Eats Block Party this year

Block Party Menu:

Food: Veggie samosa, Veggie Pakora, Tandoori Chicken, Chicken Makhani, Chicken Briyani, Naan

Drink: Mango Lassi, Mango Juice

Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: Everything on the Appetizer Section including Tandoori Chicken Chicken Wings

Drink: Mango Lassi, Mango Juice

* Marmont Steakhouse

222 Market Street

http://www.marmont.net/

New to Old City Eats this year

* Mighty Melt

The Bourse

Food Hall, 111 S. Independence Mall E.

https://www.mightymeltphilly.com/

New to Old City Eats this year

Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: $5 Honey whipped chevre with arugula and prosciutto on sesame sourdough toast

Beer: Miller High Life

* National Mechanics

22 S. 3rd Street

https://www.nationalmechanics.com/

Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: Plantain chips and guacamole

Cocktail: Strawberry Daiquiri

* Nauti Mermaid Crab House + Piano Bar (B)

110 Chestnut Street

http://nautimermaidphilly.com/

Block Party Menu:

Small Plate: Crab Cake

Cocktail: Mermaid Punch with Bacardi Rum, Nauti Orange Crush

Beer: Miller High Life

Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: Steamed Mussels

Cocktail: Nauti Orange Crush

* Nick's Bar & Grille (B)

16 S. 2nd Street

https://www.facebook.com/nicksroastbeefoldcity/

Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: housemade eggrolls and pulled pork nachos

Cocktail: Powers whiskey neat

Beer: $12 Miller High Life buckets and $3 bottles

* The Olde Bar (B)

125 Walnut Street

http://theoldebar.com/

New to Old City Eats Block Party this year

Old City Eats Block Party Menu:

Food: Shrimp Salad Roll

Cocktail: Fitzgerald (gin, fresh squeezed lemon juice, simple syrup, Angostura Bitters)

Beer: Miller High Life

Bottled Water

Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: $7.50 Olde Bar Fries (crab, lobster butter, oyster stoudt, & cheddar fondue)

Cocktail: $5 Fitzgerald (gin, fresh squeezed lemon juice, simple syrup, Angostura Bitters)

Beer: Miller High Life (Draft)

* Panorama

14 N. Front Street

www.panoramawinebar.com

Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: $5 menu items: Chicken Skewer (Sicilian harissa barbeque), Pork Belly (pecorino, black pepper, caramelized honey), Bruschetta (seasonal), Pasta del Giorno

Cocktail: $5 Sunset Margarita (Cazadores Blanco Tequila, Aperol, Agave, Lime, Triple Sec Liqueur, Fee Bros Grapefruit Bitters on ice)

Beer: $5 select beer

Wine: $5 Montepulciano d' Abruzzo, Canale '16

Wine: $5 Pinot Grigio/Inzolia "Siciliane" Casale delVino '17

* Philly's Gourmet Steaks

114 Market Street

https://www.phillysgourmetsteaks.com/

New to Old City Eats this year

* Pinch (B)

The Bourse Food Hall, 111 S. Independence Mall E.

http://theboursephilly.com/

New to Old City Eats and Block Party this year

Old City Eats Block Party Menu:

Food: Pork or Vegan Dumplings Steamed Only

Drink: Mango or Strawberry Bubble Tea, with Tapioca Pearls

Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: 3 Dumplings (Beef, Pork, Chicken, Vegan) pick 3

* Pinot Boutique Wine Bar

227 Market Street

https://www.pinotboutique.com/

New to Old City Eats this year

Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: $5 Brie bites with smokey fig and roasted garlic

Wine: $5 select wine

* The Plough & the Stars (B)

1123 Chestnut Street

http://ploughstars.com/

Small Plate: Pastry Pockets Du Jour, Lamb Lollys with Plough Potato Chips & Homemade Mint Sauce, Mushroom Cheese Fricassee (A rich Truffle Broth with Portobello Mushrooms, melted Smoked Gouda, & Prosciutto alongside rustic bread), Crispy Brussel Sprouts with Applewood Smoked Bacon & Balsamic Reduction

Cocktail: Hemingway (A classic cocktail of Bacardi, Simple Syrup, Lime & Grapefruit juices served up), Irish Mule (Powers Irish Whiskey, Barritt's Jamaican Ginger Beer, Lime on the rocks)

Beer: Miller High Life

* Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti

212 Walnut Street, 2nd Floor

http://www.positanocoast.net/

Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: Spicy calamari (pickled peppers, goat cheese)

Cocktail: CocoLoco (Bacardi lime, coconut water, mint, fresh lemon)

Beer: Miller High Life

* Rebel Taco (B)

The Bourse Food Hall, 111 S. Independence Mall E.

http://theboursephilly.com/

New to Old City Eats this year

Block Party & Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: Chicken taco, pork taco, vegetable taco

Cocktail: House margarita

* Red Owl Tavern (B)

433 Chestnut Street

http://www.redowltavern.com/

Block Party Menu:

Small Plate: Crab & Corn Fritters

* Revolution House

200 Market Street

http://www.revolutionhouse.com/

Block Party Menu:

Small Plate: Chicken Bombs, Bruschetta

Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: $6 Bruschetta Board, $7 Chicken Kabobs

* Royal Boucherie (B)

52 S. 2nd Street

http://www.royalboucherie.com/

Block Party Menu:

Food: Pork Chips

Drink: Bacardi Rum Punch

Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: Pork stuffed fried olives

Cocktail: Bacardi Rum Punch

* Sassafras (B)

48 S. 2nd Street

http://sassafrasbar.com/

Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: Everything Pretzel (House Made Pretzel, Sea Salt & Everything Seasoning,

Served with Mustard Cheese Sauce), Bag of Housemade Onion Cheddar Chips

Cocktail: Powers Presbyterian (Powers Irish Whiskey, House Made Ginger Syrup, Ginger Ale, Lime Zest)

* Scoop DeVille

The Bourse Food Hall, 111 S. Independence Mall E.

http://theboursephilly.com/

https://scoopdevilleicecream.com/

New to Old City Eats this year

Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: $5 any size scoop selection premium small-batch homemade ice cream

* TAPS Fill Station

The Bourse Food Hall

111 S. Independence Mall E

https://theboursephilly.com/

New to Old City Eats this year

Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: $5 wings

Beer: $4 craft beer, $6 wines

* Tomo Sushi & Ramen (BYOB)

228 Arch Street

http://www.tomosushiandramen.com/

Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: Alaskan Hand Roll (salmon, cucumber, avocado), and Spicy Vegan Tuna Hand Roll

* The Victoria Freehouse

10 S. Front Street

http://www.victoriafreehouse.com/

Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: 1/2 Priced Pub Snacks including Sausage Roll, Scotch Egg, Welsh Rarebit, Deviled Eggs, Curried Cheese Chips, Bacon Wrapped Dates

Cocktail: Well Mixed Drinks, cocktails featuring Bacardi and Powers

Beer: $5 Draughts, Miller High Life

* Vista Peru (B)

20 S. 2nd Street

https://vistaperuphilly.com/

New to Old City Eats and Block Party this year

Block Party Menu:

Small Plate: Ceviche, Arroz chaufa de pollo

Cocktail: Pisco sour and chilcano, Bacardi superior and coke

For the latest information as well as a list of activities and attractions to pair with Old City Eats and the kick-off block party on June 20, visit oldcitydistrict.org.





