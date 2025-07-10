OLIVER! Returns to Emmaus in New Production at St. John's UCC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Oliver! returns to the stage in Emmaus this September in a new production directed by Daniel Petrovich. Running September 19–28 at St. John's UCC, the show features a cast of seasoned performers and rising local talent, reimagining the musical for contemporary audiences while honoring its original heart.

With memorable numbers such as “Food, Glorious Food” and “As Long As He Needs Me,” Oliver! takes audiences on an emotional journey through the streets of Dickensian London. The story remains a poignant tale of resilience, found family, and the power of kindness in difficult times.

“We wanted to honor the heart of Oliver! while shining a light on the parts of the story that still speak to us now—resilience, found family, and the power of kindness in the darkest places,” says director Daniel Petrovich.

The production pairs clever choreography and powerful vocals with a simple set design that puts the spotlight on the performances. Fagin’s gang is sharply drawn, Nancy’s strength radiates from the stage, and Oliver’s search for belonging is portrayed with renewed relevance.

Performances will take place on September 19, 20, 26, and 27 at 7:30PM, with matinee shows on September 21 and 28 at 3PM. All performances will be held at St. John's UCC, located at 139 N. 4th Street in Emmaus, PA. Tickets are priced between $16.50 and $22, plus fees. For more information, contact Star of the Day at info@staroftheday.org.