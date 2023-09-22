New Exhibition And Dynamic Events Coming To Philadelphia's College Of Physicians Of Philadelphia This Fall

The College of Physicians of Philadelphia today released its schedule of fall events.

The Mütter Museum and Historical Medical Library will present a new exhibition, quizzo night, book talk, and the launch of a series of town halls, workshops, and discussions. The College, in partnership with members of its fellowship, have created a roster of programs including a film premiere, lectures, and chamber concerts.

The College, Museum, and Library also revealed highlights from its planned holiday and spring 2024 programming, including a new exhibition, town hall discussions, and a new annual event.

“Our events team has delivered a schedule that entertains, informs, and engages,” said Dr. Mira Irons, President and CEO of The College of Physicians of Philadelphia. “This fall, we're digging into some of the most pressing topics in the news today, from vaccines to AI to banned books, all through the lens of medicine. I'm eager to participate and look forward to welcoming our audiences to the conversation.”

The Mütter Museum and Historical Medical Library are part of The College of Physicians of Philadelphia, one of the oldest professional medical organizations in the country.

“I'm particularly excited to share materials from our Historical Medical Library, which has long been a hidden treasure,” said Kate Quinn, Executive Director of the Mütter Museum and the Historical Medical Library at the College. “We're excited to present a new exhibition in the Norris Reading Room, which features works at the intersection of art, science, and medical education.”

NEW EXHIBITION

Opening September 23 | “Illustrating Medicine: Treatment in Historical Texts” Exhibition

A new exhibition at the intersection of art, science, and medical education highlighting material from the 235-year-old Historical Medical Library, “Illustrating Medicine” will offer a glimpse into medical history through examples of centuries-old medical texts that beautifully illustrate anatomy, plant-derived medicines known as herbals, and medical treatment and technique. As the oldest independent medical library in the U.S., the Historical Medical Library contains 300,000+ rare books, art, photographs, and many more remarkable items. This exhibition will take place in the Norris Reading Room which opened to the public for the first time last year.



Admission to the exhibition is included with weekend tickets to the Mütter Museum.

EVENT SCHEDULE

SEPTEMBER



September 26 | ECMO As A Bridge to Lung Transplant in ARDS: Medical and Surgical Perspectives

The Section on Critical Care (formerly known as The Philip Drinker Society) will begin the new academic year with a talk by Drs. Christina Bermudez and Fatima Anjum on the topic of lung transplantation.

Presented by the College of Physicians of Philadelphia



OCTOBER

October 2 |Minding the Climate: How Neuroscience Can Help Solve Our Environmental Crisis

Join the Section on Public Health for a discussion on climate change with Ann-Christine Duhaime, MD.

Presented by the College of Physicians of Philadelphia

October 4 | Book Talk: “Forbidden Knowledge: Medicine, Science, and Censorship”

As part of Banned Books Week, join Harvard University professor Hannah Marcus, PhD in conversation with Special Collections and Rare Books Librarian Tyi Marx as they discuss Marcus' book “Forbidden Knowledge: Medicine, Science, and Censorship in Early Modern Italy” in this virtual discussion.

Presented by the Mütter Museum and Historical Medical Library

October 6 | Concerts at the College

Renowned musicians from the Philadelphia Orchestra play this special string concert in The College of Physicians of Philadelphia's historic Mitchell Hall. Music for this concert was inspired by the stories of Edgar Allan Poe, as well as Bela Bartok's Third Quartet and is the first of four concerts in the series.

Presented by the College of Physicians of Philadelphia

October 9 | Historical Happy Hour: Medical Astrology Books

Our virtual happy hour returns with a talk from our Special Collections Librarian Candace Hesselbart discussing books and manuscripts from the collection of the Historical Medical Library about medical astrology.

Presented by the Mütter Museum and Historical Medical Library



October 16 | Music for Food Benefit Concert

A memorable concert by internationally acclaimed violinist Tessa Lark and pianist Amy Yang held in The College of Physicians of Philadelphia's Mitchell Hall.

Presented by the College of Physicians of Philadelphia

October 17 | Postmortem Project: Town Hall

The first event in a series of town halls related to Postmortem: Mütter Museum, a collaborative public engagement project designed to actively seek public input from existing and new audiences with a goal to inform a roadmap for the future of the Museum's design, interpretive approach, and displays. Presented with support from the Pew Center for Arts & Heritage.

Presented by the Mütter Museum and Historical Medical Library

October 18 | Drag Queen Quizzo

Grab your books and assemble your Quizzo squad to test your medical history prowess through four rounds of trivia. Join your host, the fabulous Ophelia Hotass, and show off your Mütter knowledge with your team through a series of questions and a chance to win special prizes. This exclusive event is open to members and College Fellows only.

Presented by the Mütter Museum and Historical Medical Library

October 20 | Philadelphia Film Premiere Virulent: The Vaccine War

The Philadelphia premiere screening of Virulent: The Vaccine War, a film that examines the consequences of vaccine hesitancy and denial. Join producer Laura Davis and director Tjardus Greidanus immediately following the screening for a talk back and Q&A.

Presented by the College of Physicians of Philadelphia

October 21 | The Only Winner in War is Medicine: How World War II Spurred Medical Breakthroughs that Saved Countless Lives

Join Surgeon and author Andrew Lam, M.D., reveals how D-Day, Luftwaffe bombing raids, top-secret Liberty ship cargo, and aerial dogfights during the Second World War bequeathed humanity with innovations in surgery, cancer treatment, and trauma care that still serve us today.

Presented by the College of Physicians of Philadelphia

October 22 | Sensory Friendly Morning

Join us for an early morning sensory-friendly event for neurodiverse visitors of all ages and their families. Learn about medical history, see special pop-up exhibits with touch objects, explore our medicinal plant garden, and do a scavenger hunt to find objects in the museum!

Presented by the Mütter Museum and Historical Medical Library

October 26 | The Bernard Behrend Lecture Artificial Intelligence in Medicine: Deus or Machina?

College Fellow C. William Hanson III, MD, FCPP explores what AI actually is today and where is AI is mostly likely to be impactful in the near term, both for better patient care and to alleviate clinician burnout.

Presented by the College of Physicians of Philadelphia



NOVEMBER

November 9 | Doctors Lounge: How to Improve Your Administrative Skills

Join the College of Physicians of Philadelphia and The Philadelphia County Medical Society for a new, quarterly series: Doctors Lounge. This is the first event in the series and is designed to bring CPP and PCMS physician and trainee members together over food and drink to socialize and learn from expert panelists on how to use one's medical degree to advance their goals in business, public health, leadership/ administration, and politics. Attendees are welcome to bring a guest.

Presented by the College of Physicians of Philadelphia



DECEMBER

December 18 | Concerts at the College

Renowned musicians from the Philadelphia Orchestra play a special concert in The College of Physicians of Philadelphia's historic Mitchell Hall. The second of four concerts in the series.

Presented by the College of Physicians of Philadelphia

December 10 | Merriment at the Mütter

Join us for an educational, holiday event! We'll be incorporating the theme of the holidays into educational tables and activities, including showcasing items from our collection not currently on display. An evening of treats, shopping, and merriment awaits! Registration link coming soon

Presented by the Mütter Museum and Historical Medical Library

December 11 | Healing Incas: Peruvian Surgery and the Repatriation of Scientific Ancestors

Before the late nineteenth century, the most successful cranial surgeons in world history were the Inca and Andean trepanners of pre-Hispanic Peru. Based on Dr. Christopher Heaney's recent Empires of the Dead: Inca Mummies and the Peruvian Ancestors of American Anthropology (Oxford University Press, 2023), this lecture reconstructs how 19th and 20th century surgeons, historians, and archaeologists in Peru and the United States debated and re-constructed the fact of Andean trepanation, challenging the scientific racism of the day. Registration link coming soon

Presented by the Mütter Museum and Historical Medical Library

STAY TUNED: 2024

In the new year, the Mütter Museum and Historical Medical Library plans to continue its robust programming with new exhibitions including a public health focus on Philadelphia's unhoused population, a new library exhibition, and the continuation of the Postmortem project which will include an exhibition, workshops and discussion about the future of the Museum, and a new large-scale annual spring event, Marie Curie's Radiant Ball in April, which evolves and replaces fall's “Mischief at the Mütter” event.

This fall also marks the last chance for visitors to experience the special exhibition “Unseen” which runs through December 31.

Learn more.

Advance registration is required for some programs.

With a founding mandate to “lessen human misery” the College of Physicians of Philadelphia has worked to improve the lives of individuals, communities, and society overall by challenging our understanding of health and well-being since its founding in 1787. Through the Mütter Museum, Historical Medical Library, and Benjamin Rush Medicinal Plant Garden, we serve the Greater Philadelphia region and beyond, sharing stories of medicine and public health through robust collections of rare books, archives, historical objects, and biological specimens. Explore the complex histories of medicine, engage in dialogue about well-being, and expand your understanding of the human body with us.