Napa's Bouchaine Vineyards Launches Seasonal Virtual Wine Tastings in Partnership with The Philadelphia Orchestra

World class symphonic music meets vibrant Napa Valley wines with Bouchaine Vineyards' new musical series in partnership with The Philadelphia Orchestra. With the debut on June 19 at 4 p.m., this event will be the first in a series of seasonal wine and music pairings, bringing one of the world's preeminent orchestras to Bouchaine, and one of Napa's most iconic wineries to classical music afficionados. The Philadelphia Orchestra and Bouchaine Vineyards will partner for four programs in June 2021, September 2021, February 2022 and April 2022, with new musical selections and wine pairings each season.

"Pairing wine with classical music is an ethereal experience," says Direct to Consumer Director Brian Allard. "Timed correctly, the wines crest when the music crescendos and the harmonies bring out the best in every blend."

The Philadelphia Orchestra will perform special musical selections to highlight the personality of Bouchaine wines. The June 19 virtual event will feature Concertmaster David Kim along with Winemaker General Manager Chris Kajani and DTC Director Brian Allard in a 90-minute live discussion, where guests will enjoy selected classical compositions performed by The Philadelphia Orchestra. The handpicked compositions will be expertly paired with a selection of four small production Bouchaine wines. With limited availability, tickets are $250 per person with four wine pairings (includes shipping) or $50 per person without wines. Tickets may be purchased here.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Bouchaine Vineyards to create something truly unique, both in the world of wine and in the world of music," says Kim. "It is our hope that this relationship will flourish and that we may continue this program live and in-person at Bouchaine, beginning in June 2022, assuming health conditions allow."

Bouchaine Proprietors Tatiana and Gerret Copeland have had a longstanding relationship with The Philadelphia Orchestra, which stems from Tatiana's great-uncle and famed composer and pianist, Sergei Rachmaninoff.

"Uncle Sergei was very close to my mother. In fact, I am named after his daughter, Tatiana. He also had a special relationship with The Philadelphia Orchestra," says Tatiana Copeland. "The orchestra premiered many of his most beloved pieces, including his 4th Piano Concerto, his 3rd Symphony, Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, and his final composition, Symphonic Dances. I've often heard from my family that Uncle Sergei composed with The Philadelphia Orchestra in his head."

This event series is the latest installment of Bouchaine's commitment to the arts. In 2005, the Copelands and the winery founded the Bouchaine Young Artist Series in partnership with Festival Napa Valley which has to date presented over 50 of America's most talented young musicians in this popular admission-free concert series. This year the 16th annual Bouchaine Young Artist Series will feature Bouchaine Vineyards has partnered with The Philadelphia Orchestra for a series of wine and music events. international pianists and saxophonists and take place July 20-23. Additionally, for their work in establishing a unique model of community philanthropy for the long-term stabilization of arts and culture in their home state of Delaware, Tatiana and Gerret were awarded the "Order of the First State" by Governor Jack Markell.

To learn more about The Philadelphia Orchestra visit: https://www.philorch.org/your-philorch/meetyour-orchestra/