NUNSENSE Comes to The Shawnee Playhouse

The Shawnee Playhouse, celebrating its forty-sixth season, will present Nunsense, with four 2pm weekday performances only, on July 30th, and August 7th, 13th, and 14th, 2025. This musical stars veteran top talent from The Poconos and surrounding areas, including Brianna Rosa as Sister Leo, Gillian Turner as Sister Robert Anne, Midge McClosky as Sister Mary Amnesia, Sarah McCarroll as Mother Superior Sister Regina, and Elliot Tomlinson as Sister Mary Hubert.

Nunsense is a hilarious spoof about the misadventures of five nuns trying to manage a fundraiser. Sadly, the rest of their sisterhood died from botulism after eating vichyssoise, prepared by Sister Julia Child of God. Thus, the remaining nuns, ballet-loving Sister Leo (Brianna Rosa), street-wise Sister Robert Anne (Gillian Turner), befuddled Sister Mary Amnesia (Midge McClosky), the Mother Superior Sister Regina (Sarah McCarroll), and mistress of the novices Sister Mary Hubert (Elliot Tomlinson), stage a talent show in order to raise the money to bury their dearly departed. With catchy songs and irreverent comedy, Nunsense is sure to keep audiences rolling with laughter. came the timeless soundtrack of a generation.

Produced by Charles and Ginny Kirkwood, and under the executive direction of Midge McClosky, the creative crew for Nunsense features a veteran technical team, including Laurel Cameron as lights and sound technician, Kenneth Card as promotional photographer, Bobby McClosky as media manager, and Samantha Cameron as press writer.

Tickets are $35.00 each for adults, $30.00 each for seniors, and $20.00 each for children seventeen and under.

Meal and a Show tickets are $61.00 per adult, $50.00 for children ages thirteen to seventeen years old, and $35.00 for children ages four to twelve years old.