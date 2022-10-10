Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NATIVE GARDENS to be Presented at Langhorne Players This Month

Native Gardens is a thought-provoking comedy about class, privilege, belonging, and the little neighborly annoyances that can turn into wars.

Register for Philadelphia News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 10, 2022  

NATIVE GARDENS to be Presented at Langhorne Players This Month

Langhorne Players will close their 75th season with Native Gardens, the hilarious new comedy about good intentions and bad manners by Karen Zacarias. "This play reminds me so much of the sitcoms I grew up watching, like All in the Family. It deals with contemporary issues in a very classically funny way, and I'm excited for audiences to see it," producer John Boccanfuso said.

Pregnant young couple Pablo and Tania del Valle have just moved into a fixer-upper in an upscale DC neighborhood. Their next-door neighbors, Frank and Virginia Butley, are stalwarts of the community. They have an award-winning garden, while the del Valles' must deal with a barren landscape in the shade of an ugly old tree. After the newcomers receive the results of a land survey, they realize that the Butleys' property is smaller than they thought, and the beautiful garden encroaches on Pablo and Tani's rightful property line. As the pairs try to reconcile this finding, a battle brews!

Native Gardens is a thought-provoking comedy about class, privilege, belonging, and the little neighborly annoyances that can turn into wars. It stars four actors all making their debuts with Langhorne Players: Andrea Ong as Tania, Charles Acosta as Pablo, Rick Pine as Frank, and Adele Batchelder as Virginia. It is directed by Suki, produced by Jack Bathke & John Boccanfuso, and stage managed by Karolina Matyka.

Performances run October 14-29 at the Spring Garden Mill in Tyler State Park (1440 Newtown-Richboro Road). A talk-back with the cast and crew will follow the Wednesday, October 26 performance, and a special matinee will be performed on Saturday, October 22 at 3:00pm. Tickets are $22 each and may be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2202202®id=3&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.langhorneplayers.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Both Friday night performances (Oct 14 & 28) are buy-one-get-one night when you use code BOGO online.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 




More Hot Stories For You


105-Year-Old Recital Hall At Settlement Music School Celebrates Reopening105-Year-Old Recital Hall At Settlement Music School Celebrates Reopening
October 7, 2022

Since 1917, Settlement Music School's Presser Hall, at the Mary Louise Curtis Branch, has been one of the most significant recital halls in the city, serving community and professional musicians alike, built on a commitment to diversity and equity, working to meet the community where they are and involving them in the School's development.
New Black-Owned Bacon Themed Restaurant Bake N Bacon is Coming to South PhillyNew Black-Owned Bacon Themed Restaurant Bake N Bacon is Coming to South Philly
October 7, 2022

The region's top bacon focused food truck is going brick and mortar! Owner and Chef Justin Coleman has announced that Bake'N Bacon will open a new bacon themed restaurant in South Philly this winter.
Chocolate Ballerina Company's All-Black THE NUTCRACKER To Return To Philadelphia For The Holiday SeasonChocolate Ballerina Company's All-Black THE NUTCRACKER To Return To Philadelphia For The Holiday Season
October 7, 2022

Chocolate Ballerina Company, a service organization which supports the hidden talents in youth and adult artists of color in the Philadelphia region, has announced the return of their widely popular all-Black production of The Nutcracker.
VIDEO: Watch Highlights From EVITA at Bucks County PlayhouseVIDEO: Watch Highlights From EVITA at Bucks County Playhouse
October 7, 2022

Bucks County Playhouse’s production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber–Tim Rice musical “Evita” continues through October 30. The Playhouse released a montage of scenes from the production—including portions of 'Don’t Cry for Me Argentina,” “Another Suitcase in Another Hall,” and “And the Money Kept Rolling In (And Out)”. Watch here!
Leadership Initiative Project Welcomes Fall '22 CohortLeadership Initiative Project Welcomes Fall '22 Cohort
October 7, 2022

Following the success of its inaugural cohort in the summer of 2022, the Leadership Initiative Project is introducing the participants of the program's second iteration, which kicks off on October 10.