NATIVE GARDENS to be Presented at Langhorne Players This Month

Langhorne Players will close their 75th season with Native Gardens, the hilarious new comedy about good intentions and bad manners by Karen Zacarias. "This play reminds me so much of the sitcoms I grew up watching, like All in the Family. It deals with contemporary issues in a very classically funny way, and I'm excited for audiences to see it," producer John Boccanfuso said.

Pregnant young couple Pablo and Tania del Valle have just moved into a fixer-upper in an upscale DC neighborhood. Their next-door neighbors, Frank and Virginia Butley, are stalwarts of the community. They have an award-winning garden, while the del Valles' must deal with a barren landscape in the shade of an ugly old tree. After the newcomers receive the results of a land survey, they realize that the Butleys' property is smaller than they thought, and the beautiful garden encroaches on Pablo and Tani's rightful property line. As the pairs try to reconcile this finding, a battle brews!

Native Gardens is a thought-provoking comedy about class, privilege, belonging, and the little neighborly annoyances that can turn into wars. It stars four actors all making their debuts with Langhorne Players: Andrea Ong as Tania, Charles Acosta as Pablo, Rick Pine as Frank, and Adele Batchelder as Virginia. It is directed by Suki, produced by Jack Bathke & John Boccanfuso, and stage managed by Karolina Matyka.

Performances run October 14-29 at the Spring Garden Mill in Tyler State Park (1440 Newtown-Richboro Road). A talk-back with the cast and crew will follow the Wednesday, October 26 performance, and a special matinee will be performed on Saturday, October 22 at 3:00pm. Tickets are $22 each and may be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2202202®id=3&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.langhorneplayers.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Both Friday night performances (Oct 14 & 28) are buy-one-get-one night when you use code BOGO online.