Montgomery County Studio Tour Call For Artists Now Open

Montgomery County Studio Tour provides artists an opportunity to showcase their creative work environment with the public by way of a professional, well-publicized, and anticipated event.

The fifth annual Montgomery County Studio Tour will be held on Saturday, September 24th and Sunday, September 25th. This will be the last weekend for the highly publicized MONTCO Arts week. The artists who participate in the Studio Tour stand out among their peers and are award-winning artists who have been recognized by local and international galleries. If you fit this description or desire to, have a studio in Montgomery County, or would like to participate as a guest artist on the tour, APPLY NOW!

This unique two-day event creates an intimate opportunity and unlimited access to art studios for patrons and art collectors of Montgomery County and surrounding area artists.

ARTIST BENEFITS

Expand your audience by sharing where and how you work.

Take advantage of an opportunity to sell your work to the public.

100% of art sales go to you, the artist

Gain exposure through our full-color County Studio Tour catalogue distributed throughout the county. Your artwork and contact information for each artist will be published in our guidebook.

Gain exposure on our website and through our social media channels.

You'll be provided with yard signs, a banner and all the marketing materials you'll need to bring people to your studio.

Networking opportunities, meet and work with other local artists

APPLY NOW!