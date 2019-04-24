Miss Richfield 1981 Returns To Philadelphia With GENDER FLUIDS

Iconic drag superstar Miss Richfield 1981 returns to Philadelphia for the first time in two years with her brand new show "Gender Fluids". Attempting to find non-binary answers to our increasingly complex world, this comedic and thoughtful show features new music, costumes, and videos along with a healthy heap of audience interaction while celebrating all genders-both old and new

Known for her unique take on audience participation, Miss Richfield 1981 will perform two shows at Christ Church Neighborhood House Theater on May 2 and 3 at 8pm. Performing again in Philadelphia holds special meaning for Miss Richfield 1981 who served as a brand ambassador for Visit Philadelphia from 2009-2014.

Miss Richfield 1981 live performances have received critical acclaim with The New York Post declaring Miss Richfield 1981 "the must-see act in Provincetown." and Twincities.com noting "in these divided times, Miss R is tonic-and gin-for the soul". In addition to selling out theatres and cabarets across the country each year, Miss R continues to be the best selling act each summer in Provincetown, MA each summer filling the Pilgrim House five nights each week, and continues to be a headliner with Atlantis Events cruise ships and resorts.

Miss Richfield's national appeal includes riotous appearances on "The Tonight Show " and "Today" on NBC, "Cake Boss" on TLC, "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" on Bravo, and as part of the cast of "Talk Show The Game Show" on TruTV. She currently serves as a television spokesperson for Orbitz and national brand ambassador for the city of Palm Springs. Additionally, she performs and donates annually to numerous LGBT charity events and will host Family Pride Night at World Pride in 2019

Tickets for Miss Richfield 1981 "Gender Fluids" are available at mattfarberenterprises.thundertix.com $30/$40.





