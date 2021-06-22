Michael Carbonaro Announces New Tour CARBONARO: LIES ON STAGE

Today, Magician and performance bizarrist Michael Carbonaro announced his return to the road with a brand new, electrifying theatre tour, "Carbonaro: Lies on Stage." The U.S. tour will begin with the announcement of 14 dates, starting out at the Grand Theatre in Reno, Nevada on September 24 and will be making stops in major markets across the country including Rancho Mirage, Milwaukee, Newark, and more. Developed by Carbonaro over the last several years, "Carbonaro: Lies on Stage" is jam-packed with new and inventive illusions, comedy, and captivating fun for the whole family to enjoy. Additionally, for the first time ever, fans will be treated to an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how to execute the perfect magic prank.

Michael Carbonaro said, "I've missed audiences so much. I've created brand new magic segments for this tour that highlight sharing a connection with each other. The world needs to share mystery and wonder together again. I know I do!"

Named the "Magician of the Year" by the Academy of Magical Arts and presented with the first-ever "Copperfield Prize," which recognizes an individual for elevating the art of magic, Michael Carbonaro has performed over five hundred comically perplexing and improbable feats of magic on his hit TV series, The Carbonaro Effect on truTV. A trickster at heart, Michael performs inventive tricks on unsuspecting members of the public who are unaware that he is a magician. Jaws drop when he causes a car to disappear from under a security guard's nose or makes alien crabs transform into kittens in a science lab. Whether posing as a coffee shop barista, museum curator, or seemingly unremarkable store clerk in the REAL world, Carbonaro's illusions - along with his absurd, matter-of-fact explanations - leave REAL people bewildered and families at home laughing out loud.

General ticket on-sale for "Lies on Stage" begin Friday, June 25 at 10am local time. For more information about the tour or to purchase tickets, please visit www.MichaelCarbonaro.com. Additional dates for the "Carbonaro: Lies on Stage" tour will be announced at a later date.

2021/22 "CARBONARO: LIES ON STAGE" U.S. TOUR DATES

September 24 Reno, NV Grand Theatre

September 25 Rancho Mirage, CA Agua Caliente Casino

October 1 Appleton, WI Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

October 2 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater

October 8 Waterloo, NY Del Lago Casino

October 9 Newark, NJ Prudential Theatre

October 10 Asbury Park, NJ Paramount Theatre

October 22 Muncie, IN Emmens Auditorium

November 12 Holland, MI Holland Civic Center

November 13 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Showroom

November 26 Davenport, IA Rhythm City Casino

November 27 Larchwood, IA Grand Falls Casino

December 3 Bensalem, PA Parx Casino

December 4 Pittsburgh, PA Carnegie Homestead Music Hall

January 28 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods (2022)

January 29 Medford, MA Chevalier Theatre (2022)

