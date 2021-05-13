Metropolitan Ballet Company Announces Audition for Free Boys' Scholarship Dance Classes Taught by John Selya & More

Metropolitan Ballet Company is holding auditions for its renowned Boys' Scholarship Dance Program on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 9:00 AM, at the Metropolitan Ballet Academy, 700 N. Cedar Road, Jenkintown, PA 19046. Boys, ages 7-11 and 12-18 are eligible to receive free, weekly dance classes plus performance opportunities from September 2021 through June 2022. Classes are taught by Metropolitan faculty Daniel Mayo (formerly BalletX), Etienne Diaz (Pennsylvania Ballet), and John Selya (Twyla Tharp, Broadway). No prior dance experience is required; boys should arrive ready to participate in a beginner class at 9:00 am in gym clothes or dance attire.

The Boys' Scholarship Program provides tuition-free training in all-male classes designed to enhance athletic skills, motor intelligence, flexibility, and strength. Approximately 50 boys enroll each year for beginner - advanced classical training, along with classes in contemporary dance. Metropolitan was named by POINTE magazine as one of America's top seven ballet studios "cultivating top talent" and has been recognized with the Youth America Grand Prix's Outstanding School Award four times.

The Boys Scholarship Program has provided over $1.3 million in scholarship awards to over 300 boys since its founding 20 years ago. The "MET MEN" regularly earn scholarships to prestigious summer and year-round dance programs, and many alumni are performing professionally, at Pennsylvania Ballet, Colorado Ballet, Washington Ballet, State Street Ballet, Charlotte Ballet, on Broadway, and more. The rigors of classical training and performance provide a framework for success for young men, whether they pursue college studies, careers in the performing arts, or other career paths.

Lisa Collins Vidnovic created Metropolitan Ballet's Boys' Scholarship Program in 1999 to make classical dance training accessible to boys in the greater Philadelphia region. "Ms. Collins," a former Pennsylvania Ballet dancer and Ballet Mistress, founded Metropolitan Ballet Academy in 1996 and Metropolitan Ballet Company, a 501(c) 3 nonprofit, pre-professional performing company, in 2001.

The Boys' Scholarship Program is a community outreach initiative of Metropolitan Ballet Company, supported by grants from the Loeb Performing Arts Fund of The Philadelphia Foundation and by many generous donors. For more information and to register, call 215-663-1665, email collinsvidnovic@ metropolitanballetcomany.org, or visit http://www. metropolitanballetcompany.org