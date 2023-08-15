Madonna Shares Rescheduled Tour Dates

Madonna has announced the rescheduled dates for her Celebration Tour. See the complete list of tour dates below.

Madonna recently postponed her upcoming worldwide "Celebration Tour" after being rushed to the hospital because of a "serious" bacterial infection.

After her hospital stay, Madonna revealed that she plans to begin the world tour in Europe in October, before rescheduling the first North American leg that was intended to begin this Saturday, July 15.

Madonna concerts at Madison Square Garden originally scheduled for August 23, 24 & 26, 2023 have been rescheduled for January 22, 23 & 29, 2024, respectively. The show originally scheduled for August 27, 2023 has been cancelled.

Madonna Rescheduled Tour Dates

10/14 – London, UK @ The O2

10/15 – London, UK @ The O2

10/17 – London, UK @ The O2

10/18 – London, UK @ The O2

10/21 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

10/22 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

10/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

10/28 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2

11/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

11/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

11/06 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

11/12 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

11/13 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

11/15 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

11/16 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

11/19 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

11/23 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

11/25 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

11/28 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

12/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

12/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

12/05 – London, UK @ The O2

12/06 – London, UK @ The O2

12/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

12/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

12/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

12/18 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

12/19 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

01/08 – Boston, MD @ TD Garden

01/09 – Boston, MD @ TD Garden

01/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

01/12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

01/15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

01/18 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

01/20 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

01/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

01/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

01/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

01/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

02/01 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

02/02 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

02/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

02/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

02/13 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

02/17 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

02/18 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

02/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

02/24 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

02/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

02/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

03/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

03/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

03/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

03/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

03/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

03/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

03/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

03/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

03/19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

03/24 – Dallas, TX @ America Airlines Center

03/25 – Dallas, TX @ America Airlines Center

03/28 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

03/29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

04/01 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

04/04 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

04/06 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

04/07 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

04/14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

04/15 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

04/20 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes

04/21 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes

04/23 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes

04/24 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes

Madonna Cancelled Tour Dates

Cancelled Tulsa BOK Center - 27/7/2023

Cancelled Nashville Bridgestone Arena - 22/12/2023

Cancelled San Francisco Chase Center - 15/1/2024

Cancelled Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena - 18/1/2024

Cancelled Phoenix Footprint Center - 20/1/2024

Tickets for the original dates are valid for their respective rescheduled dates and do not need to be exchanged. Tickets for the cancelled date will be automatically refunded to the original purchaser.

The Celebration Tour was originally scheduled to kick off on Saturday, July 15th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC with stops in Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, New York City, and more before making its way to Europe where she was to perform in 11 cities throughout the fall. The tour was intended to return to North America in early 2024 before concluding.

Check back for updates as new tour dates continue to be announced.

