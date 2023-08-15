Madonna Shares Rescheduled Tour Dates

Tickets for the original dates are valid for their respective rescheduled dates and do not need to be exchanged.
Madonna has announced the rescheduled dates for her Celebration Tour. See the complete list of tour dates below.
Madonna recently postponed her upcoming worldwide "Celebration Tour" after being rushed to the hospital because of a "serious" bacterial infection.
After her hospital stay, Madonna revealed that she plans to begin the world tour in Europe in October, before rescheduling the first North American leg that was intended to begin this Saturday, July 15.
Madonna concerts at Madison Square Garden originally scheduled for August 23, 24 & 26, 2023 have been rescheduled for January 22, 23 & 29, 2024, respectively. The show originally scheduled for August 27, 2023 has been cancelled.
10/14 – London, UK @ The O2
10/15 – London, UK @ The O2
10/17 – London, UK @ The O2
10/18 – London, UK @ The O2
10/21 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
10/22 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
10/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
10/28 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2
11/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
11/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
11/06 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
11/12 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
11/13 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
11/15 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
11/16 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
11/19 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
11/23 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
11/25 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
11/28 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
12/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
12/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
12/05 – London, UK @ The O2
12/06 – London, UK @ The O2
12/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
12/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
12/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
12/18 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
12/19 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
01/08 – Boston, MD @ TD Garden
01/09 – Boston, MD @ TD Garden
01/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
01/12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
01/15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
01/18 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
01/20 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
01/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
01/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
01/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
01/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
02/01 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
02/02 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
02/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
02/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
02/13 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
02/17 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
02/18 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
02/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
02/24 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
02/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
02/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
03/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
03/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
03/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
03/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
03/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
03/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
03/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
03/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
03/19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
03/24 – Dallas, TX @ America Airlines Center
03/25 – Dallas, TX @ America Airlines Center
03/28 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
03/29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
04/01 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
04/04 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
04/06 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
04/07 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
04/14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
04/15 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
04/20 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes
04/21 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes
04/23 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes
04/24 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes
Cancelled Tulsa BOK Center - 27/7/2023
Cancelled Nashville Bridgestone Arena - 22/12/2023
Cancelled San Francisco Chase Center - 15/1/2024
Cancelled Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena - 18/1/2024
Cancelled Phoenix Footprint Center - 20/1/2024
Tickets for the cancelled date will be automatically refunded to the original purchaser.
The Celebration Tour was originally scheduled to kick off on Saturday, July 15th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC with stops in Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, New York City, and more before making its way to Europe where she was to perform in 11 cities throughout the fall. The tour was intended to return to North America in early 2024 before concluding.
Check back for updates as new tour dates continue to be announced.
