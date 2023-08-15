Madonna Shares Rescheduled Tour Dates

Tickets for the original dates are valid for their respective rescheduled dates and do not need to be exchanged.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

POPULAR

FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule Photo 1 FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities Photo 3 THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities
Four Free Outdoor Events Set The Stage For Festival O23 Photo 4 Four Free Outdoor Events Set The Stage For Festival O23

Madonna Shares Rescheduled Tour Dates

Madonna has announced the rescheduled dates for her Celebration Tour. See the complete list of tour dates below.

Madonna recently postponed her upcoming worldwide "Celebration Tour" after being rushed to the hospital because of a "serious" bacterial infection.

After her hospital stay, Madonna revealed that she plans to begin the world tour in Europe in October, before rescheduling the first North American leg that was intended to begin this Saturday, July 15.

Madonna concerts at Madison Square Garden originally scheduled for August 23, 24 & 26, 2023 have been rescheduled for January 22, 23 & 29, 2024, respectively. The show originally scheduled for August 27, 2023 has been cancelled.

Madonna Rescheduled Tour Dates

10/14 – London, UK @ The O2
10/15 – London, UK @ The O2
10/17 – London, UK @ The O2
10/18 – London, UK @ The O2
10/21 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
10/22 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
10/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
10/28 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2
11/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
11/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
11/06 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
11/12 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
11/13 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
11/15 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
11/16 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
11/19 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
11/23 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
11/25 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
11/28 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
12/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
12/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
12/05 – London, UK @ The O2
12/06 – London, UK @ The O2
12/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
12/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
12/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
12/18 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
12/19 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
01/08 – Boston, MD @ TD Garden
01/09 – Boston, MD @ TD Garden
01/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
01/12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
01/15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
01/18 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
01/20 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
01/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
01/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
01/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
01/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
02/01 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
02/02 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
02/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
02/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
02/13 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
02/17 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
02/18 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
02/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
02/24 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
02/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
02/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
03/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
03/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
03/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
03/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
03/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
03/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
03/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
03/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
03/19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
03/24 – Dallas, TX @ America Airlines Center
03/25 – Dallas, TX @ America Airlines Center
03/28 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
03/29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
04/01 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
04/04 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
04/06 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
04/07 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
04/14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
04/15 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
04/20 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes
04/21 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes
04/23 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes
04/24 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes

Madonna Cancelled Tour Dates

Cancelled Tulsa BOK Center - 27/7/2023

Cancelled Nashville Bridgestone Arena - 22/12/2023

Cancelled San Francisco Chase Center - 15/1/2024

Cancelled Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena - 18/1/2024

Cancelled Phoenix Footprint Center - 20/1/2024

Tickets for the original dates are valid for their respective rescheduled dates and do not need to be exchanged. Tickets for the cancelled date will be automatically refunded to the original purchaser.

The Celebration Tour was originally scheduled to kick off on Saturday, July 15th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC with stops in Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, New York City, and more before making its way to Europe where she was to perform in 11 cities throughout the fall. The tour was intended to return to North America in early 2024 before concluding.

Check back for updates as new tour dates continue to be announced.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES - Philadelphia

1
The Menzingers Announce 7th Studio Album Some Of It Was True Photo
The Menzingers Announce 7th Studio Album 'Some Of It Was True

Joined by Grammy-nominated producer Brad Cook (Bon Iver, the War on Drugs, Waxahatchee), the foursome took off to El Paso, Texas to record at the legendary Sonic Ranch. Lending his incredible ear, Cook helped accomplish the daunting task of capturing the Menzingers’ distinctive live energy within the confines of a studio.

2
SUN JUNE Announce New Album Bad Dream Jaguar Photo
SUN JUNE Announce New Album 'Bad Dream Jaguar'

Austin TX’s Sun June share details on their new album Bad Dream Jaguar, via Run For Cover, with a video for its driving lead single “Get Enough.” Watch the new music video and check out upcoming tour dates now!

3
Apollo Brown & Planet Asia Share Peas & Onions Off Sardines Album Photo
Apollo Brown & Planet Asia Share 'Peas & Onions' Off 'Sardines' Album

Apollo Brown and Fresno Rap vet Planet Asia are back with “Peas & Onions,” the latest single from their forthcoming album Sardines. Apollo and Planet Asia improve upon the Hip-Hop theme from the first collab with new execution. Apollo Brown and Planet Asia’s 2017 album “Anchovies” was given its title due to the dirty gutural nature of the record.

4
Gunship Serve Up New Song Taste Like Venom Photo
Gunship Serve Up New Song 'Taste Like Venom'

Gunship— comprised of Dan Haigh, Alex Westaway and Alex Gingell — have released ‘Taste Like Venom’ is a turbo charged pop song in the band’s signature synthwave style. The accompanying animated music video, directed by Maciej Drabik, is a romantic adventure set deep inside the imagined, unexplored dark streets of the 1986 classic arcade game, Out Run.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

OWN's New Five-Part Docu-Series 'Time of Essence,' to Premiere on FridayOWN's New Five-Part Docu-Series 'Time of Essence,' to Premiere on Friday
Sebastián Yatra to Join Rafa Nadal For Practice Tennis MatchSebastián Yatra to Join Rafa Nadal For Practice Tennis Match
Hays Street Hart to Release 'Bridges' in OctoberHays Street Hart to Release 'Bridges' in October
McKenzie Stubbert to Release 'Waiting Room' on FridayMcKenzie Stubbert to Release 'Waiting Room' on Friday

Videos

Video: Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video Video: Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser Video
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
WICKED Tour Stars Share Tips on How to Change the Planet 'For Good' Video
WICKED Tour Stars Share Tips on How to Change the Planet 'For Good'
View all Videos

Philadelphia SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Molière's TARTUFFE
Lantern Theater Company (9/07-10/08)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# From Okra to Greens
Temple Theaters (2/01-2/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Simon Boccanegra
Academy of Music (9/22-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Carl Mercurio ♦ Comedy Magic At It's Best
Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater (8/26-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Airness
Temple Theaters (3/21-3/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# If You Knew York
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (8/25-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ulysses Owens Jr. Big Band
Penn Live Arts (10/29-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Eleanor and Dolly
Temple Theaters (9/14-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Erena Terakubo
Penn Live Arts (11/19-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Garbage Jam
Fidget Living Room Space (9/09-9/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You