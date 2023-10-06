Local Musicians Organize Concert To Alleviate Hunger In Philadelphia

The concert is on Monday, October 16 at 7 p.m.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

On Monday, October 16 at 7 p.m., distinguished Philadelphia musicians will donate their time to raise money for local hunger relief.

Held at The College of Physicians of Philadelphia, “Music for Food” is a musician-led concert. All of the proceeds from this chamber concert will go to The Sunday Love Project.

The program features internationally-acclaimed violinist Tessa Lark and pianist Amy Yang in a program featuring the music of Dvorak, Schumann, Bartok, Lark, and Kreisler.

For the last seven years, The Sunday Love Project has served approximately 2,000 meals a week to those experiencing homelessness. It has now expanded to open Greater Goods, a grocery store in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood that offers free groceries to over 2,600 families monthly.

Music for Food is a national, musician-led initiative for local hunger relief. Its concerts raise resources and awareness in the fight against hunger, empowering musicians to use their artistry to further social justice.

Concerts at the College is a series of musical performances held in the grand Beaux-arts Mitchell Hall. Mitchell Hall is a venue known for its excellent acoustics and for world-class chamber music concerts.

The concert begins at 7 pm. Seating is first come, first served and a light reception will follow the concert.

Tickets, which include the concert and reception, are $30 ($10 for students).




2023 Regional Awards


