Lehigh Valley Charter High School For The Arts To Present Annual Dance Quilt Concert

The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) Dance Department will present its annual Dance Quilt concert, April 29 & 30, 2022.

This formal concert of faculty choreographed work is a must-see dance event and is the culminating event of a year-long rehearsal and performance course.

Concert director, Kimberly Maniscalco, defines Dance Quilt as, "An eclectic and colorful performance of professional quality that beautifully highlights the varied talents of our students and faculty."

Evening performances will be held on April 29 & 30 at 7 PM and a matinee performance will be held on April 30 at 2 PM. Tickets are $5-$10 and are available at CharterArts.org.

The dance department is also excited to host the Lehigh Valley Association of Independent Colleges Dance Consortium 2022 Awards to be presented at the April 29th performance. According to its website, the LVAIC Dance Consortium, formed in 1975, is composed of dance and performing arts faculty from the six member campuses, that include Cedar Crest College, Charter Arts, DeSales University, Lafayette College, Lehigh University, Moravian University, and Muhlenberg College. The consortium will present its 2022 Distinguished Service in Dance Award to Robin Staff and its Distinguished Service to the Arts Award to Randall Forte.

Charter Arts is an audition-based public charter school that provides a comprehensive curriculum for high school students, grades 9-12, who have a passion for the creative and performing arts. Students major in one of seven artistic areas: dance, instrumental music, literary arts, production arts, theatre, visual arts, or vocal music.

Charter Arts' rigorous curriculum fosters both academic and artistic excellence for its students. The school's impressive Future Ready PA Index ranking, Advanced Placement (AP) exam statistics, Keystone Exam statistics, SAT scores, prestigious artistic accolades, and graduation rate, are testaments to the outstanding education that Charter Arts provides.

Charter Arts celebrates its nineteenth year as one of the most respected high schools for the arts in the nation. Charter Arts was named a 2018 National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence by the U.S. Department of Education. The school has also earned the Title I Distinguished School designation for four years, placing it in the top 5 % of all Title I high schools in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Recently, Charter Arts was ranked #1 Best Public High School Teachers in PA and #1 Best Charter High School in PA on Niche's 2022 Best Schools in America Rankings.

Charter Arts is located at 321 East 3rd Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015.

For more information about the school, visit www.CharterArts.org.