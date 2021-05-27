Lantern Theater Company Announces Filmed Version Of 2017's CORIOLANUS

Lantern Theater Company continues its reimagined 2020/21 season with a filmed version of its 2017 mainstage production of Coriolanus by William Shakespeare, directed by Lantern Artistic Director Charles McMahon, and streaming June 1 - 27, 2021.

Filmed with a live theater audience by the Lantern's Emmy Award-winning partners at Natural Light Films during its original run, Coriolanus is the final installment in the Plays from the Lantern Archives series, which celebrates some of the finest productions from recent Lantern seasons brought vividly back to life on screen.

The production features an ensemble cast that includes internationally acclaimed actress, director, and author Tina Packer as Volumnia and Robert Lyons as Coriolanus, with Chris Anthony, David Bardeen, Mary Lee Bednarek, Kirk Wendell Brown, Charlie DelMarcelle, Leonard C. Haas, Adam Hammet, Brian McCann, Han Van Sciver, and Brock D. Vickers. Tickets and additional information are available online at www.lanterntheater.org.

In Shakespeare's timely story of politics and radical class division, famine threatens Rome and the people's hunger swells to an appetite for change. A war hero from a powerful family, Coriolanus seems destined to be elected consul - but the people find his pride an unforgivable insult, exploding the long-simmering tensions between the governing elite and deprived masses.

"In Coriolanus, Rome is a young republic where institutions are failing when a restive working class makes angry demands of the Senate and a powerful foreign enemy presses them from the outside," noted Charles McMahon during the production's original 2017 run. "In writing about Rome, Shakespeare was offering perspective on the turmoil in his own time, as angry populist leaders in the countryside mobilized against a remote and out of touch landowning class. Coriolanus is a fascinating political and psychological play, and one that has chilling echoes through the ages. I believe audiences will find that the play feels both current and timeless."

Tickets for Coriolanus are $15 per household/device and are available online at www.lanterntheater.org or by calling the Lantern Box Office at (215) 829-0395. Closed captioning is available. Ticket buyers will receive an email confirmation with full instructions and a private ticket access link, which will provide on-demand access to Coriolanus for one viewing during the June 1 - 27, 2021 streaming period.

The play can be viewed on most internet-connected devices with email/web browser access, including desktops, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and select smart TVs. The Lantern Box Office will be accessible by phone and email for extended hours throughout the streaming period to provide assistance.