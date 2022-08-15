Kimmel Cultural Campus Announces Return Of Free Programming Showcasing The Talent And Creativity Of Philly Artists

The Kimmel Cultural Campus announces the return of FREE programming showcasing local artists, bringing to life the original vision of the Kimmel Center building as a place for continuous live entertainment. The FREE programs, taking place under the Kimmel Center's soaring 150-foot vaulted roof in the Plaza, include Family Fundays, Lunchtime Unplugged, Happy Hour Sessions, and Nightlife at the Kimmel.

"This series is one more way we're meeting our guests where they are - offering new audiences a casual opportunity to come check us out at every time of day, while encouraging existing patrons to come early and stay late!" said Crystal Brewe, Chief Marketing and Audience Experience Officer on the Kimmel Cultural Campus. "With more local talent onstage and more student up-and-comers, this new lineup offers more opportunities to gather around the power of the arts."

This season includes returning partners Jesse Bermudez & AFROTAINO and Jazz Philadelphia, as well as new Family Fundays partner Musicopia.

The lineup of FREE Plaza programming on the Kimmel Cultural Campus includes:

Family Fundays at the Kimmel (10:00 AM - 12:00 PM)

Entertain your littlest art lovers at the Plaza! Ignite imaginations with an array of enchanting performances and hands-on activities. Select Family Fundays events are presented in partnership with Musicopia.

Lunchtime Unplugged at the Kimmel (11:00 AM - 1:00 PM)

Pack a lunch and picnic in the Plaza! Take a beat and savor in a diverse lineup of live performances by emerging Philly artists.

BYOB (Bring Your Own Bag) encouraged. Garces will provide full concessions, as well as a select menu from one of their local restaurants, Buena Onda.

Happy Hour Sessions at the Kimmel (4:00 PM - 7:00 PM)

Meet up, mix, and mingle! Kickback and enjoy live entertainment from an eclectic roster of top-shelf DJs, bands, and emcees.

Bar concessions by Garces.

Nightlife at the Kimmel (8:00 PM - 10:30 PM)

From bebop to hip-hop, neo-soul to salsa, the music doesn't stop at the Kimmel after dark! It's a free concert and a party - all powered by the brightest talent the region has to offer, including partnered events with Jazz Philadelphia, and Jesse Bermudez alongside AFROTAINO Productions.

Bar concessions by Garces.