Kimmel Cultural Campus Announce New, Free Programming Series Showcasing Talent And Creativity Of Philly Artists

The Kimmel Cultural Campus announces new FREE programming showcasing local artists, bringing to life the original vision of the Kimmel Center building as a place for continuous live entertainment. The FREE programs, taking place under the Kimmel Center's soaring 150-foot vaulted roof in the Plaza, include Happy Hour Sessions, Lunchtime Unplugged, and Nightlife. Program descriptions and calendar listings below.

"These new programs are just one more step toward realizing the original vision of the Kimmel Center. We look forward to reinvigorating the Plaza in a variety of ways, including by turning the spotlight on burgeoning, local artists," said Matías Tarnopolsky, president and CEO of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. "We welcome all Philadelphians to join us in this space to experience the arts together. And we extend our gratitude to organizations including Jazz Philadelphia, REC Philly, Jesse Bermudez and AFROTAINO, and many more, for partnering with us to showcase the rich diversity of our region's arts scene on our Plaza stage."

In addition to the new FREE programming announced today, the Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Philadelphia Orchestra have partnered with local organizations on various projects throughout the season. Organizations include Taller Puertorriqueño, Mexican Consulate and Mexican Cultural Center, Theatre Philadelphia, Musicopia, Mural Arts, Jazz Philadelphia, REC Philly, Jesse Bermudez & AFROTAINO, and Project 440.