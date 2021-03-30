Kimmel Center Reopens This Fall With HAMILTON

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mar. 30, 2021  
The Kimmel Center has announced that its Cultural Campus will officially reopen this fall after being closed since last March due to the pandemic.

Hamilton is set to be the first production back, running at the Academy of Music from October 20 - November 28.

Additionally, The Kimmel Center has announced additions to its Broadway Philadelphia package for the 2021-22 season, including Pretty Woman the Musical, Hadestown, Oklahoma!, To Kill a Mockingbird, and Dear Evan Hansen.

The Kimmel Center will be making more programming announcements for the 2021-22 season at a later date, which will include performances for the Philadelphia Orchestra, Philly Pops, Pennsylvania Ballet and PHILADANCO.

Stay up to date at https://www.kimmelcenter.org/.


