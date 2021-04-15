Kathleen Chalfant and George Bartenieff to Star in World Premiere of BLUE VALIANT

THEATER THREE COLLABORATIVE, in association with Farm Arts Collective, has announced the world premiere production of Karen Malpede's BLUE VALIANT. Directed by Malpede and starring George Bartenieff (The Whole World Over, Fiddler on the Roof, and Merchant of Venice) and Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America, Racing Demon, Dance With Me), BLUE VALIANT will play two LIVE performances only at Farm Arts Collective (38 Hickory Ln, Damascus, PA 18415). Performances are Saturday, May 29 and Sunday, May 30 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $25 and available at FarmArts.org. Journalists are invited to both performances.

Sometimes, great loss challenges us to respond in unexpected ways. The World Premiere of BLUE VALIANT is the story of a wild, untamable horse, and the woman, Hannah Doyle, who risks her own life to discover the horse's secret, the wily stable owner, Sam Brown, who teaches through taunts, and Maya Zelaya, a young refugee. Each has lost what they loved the most and must find the way to heal.

The play was written especially for the talents of four-time Obie winner, Kathleen Chalfant as Hannah Doyle and four-time Obie winner, Drama Desk, Phillie winner George Bartenieff (co-founded Theater Three Collaborative, and he co-founded Theater for the New City), as Sam Brown and introducing Millie Ortiz as Maya. The horse will be played as a live piano score by Theater Three Collaborative resident composer, Arthur Rosen represented by stunning visuals by horse photographer, Ellen Lynch.

Malpede is author/director of 22 plays, grew up in the Midwest riding, training, and being trained by horses and as an adult has ridden Arabians in the Sahara Desert and thoroughbreds in Surrey, UK. McKnight National Playwrights', NYFA & Vogelstein fellow.

Costume design by Sally Ann Parsons, and lighting design by Tony Giovannetti. Arthur Rosen is the sound designer and Marjorie Horne is the stage manager. Production consulting by Evangeline Morphos, casting by Stuart Howard, and Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

DETAILS:

BLUE VALIANT is being presented in association with Farm Arts Collective, Tannis Kowalchuk, artistic director, an agricultural center for farming, art, food, and ecology.

BLUE VALIANT will play two performances only:

Saturday, May 29 and Sunday, May 30 at 7:30 pm.

Tickets are $25 and available at FarmArts.org.

Running Time: 1:45

Website: FarmArts.org

Farm Arts Collective 38 Hickory Ln, Damascus, PA 18415