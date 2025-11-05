John Tartaglia to Direct ELF: THE MUSICAL at Bucks County Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bucks County Playhouse will ring in the holiday season with a sparkling new production of “Elf: The Musical,” playing at the historic New Hope venue from November 21 through January 4. Based on the beloved film, the musical follows Buddy the Elf on his hilarious and heartfelt adventure from the North Pole to New York City to discover who he truly is — and in the process help deliver some holiday magic to the Big Apple.

With a book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, music by Matthew Sklar, and lyrics by Chad Beguelin, the musical adaptation of “Elf” has become a holiday favorite for all ages. “Elf: The Musical” is presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Leading the cast is South Jersey native, Chris Stevens (National Tours of “Tina” and “Jersey Boys”) as the larger-than-life Buddy. Joining him are Brian Ray Norris (BCP’s “She Loves Me” and Broadway’s “SpongeBob SquarePants”) as Santa; Juson Williams (Broadway’s “Gypsy” and “The Lion King”) as the fast-talking Store Manager; John Bolton (BCP’s “Noises Off” and Broadway’s “Anastasia”) as Walter Hobbs; Ann Sanders (BCP’s “The New World” and Broadway’s “Camelot” and “Frozen”) as Emily Hobbs; Savy Jackson (Broadway’s “Bad Cinderella”) as Jovie; and Jenny Lee Stern (BCP’s “Leader of the Pack” and Broadway’s “Rocky”) as Deb. Charlemagne Fadner (MSTDA’s “Ghosts All Around You”) and Michael Hurst (Metropolitan Opera’s “The Hours”) make their Playhouse debuts sharing the role of Michael Hobbs. William Ryall (Broadway’s “Grand Hotel,” “Wicked”) appears as Mr. Greenway. The ensemble features Olivia Lacie Andrews (Broadway’s “Sunset Boulevard” and BCP’s “Kinky Boots”), Mathew Blasio (Netflix’s “White Noise”), Jake Bryan (Theatre By The Sea’s “Hairspray”), Johnny Doty (Grandstreet Theatre’s “Little Shop of Horrors”), Sabrina Kalman (National Tours of “Fraggle Rock!” and “The Wizard of Oz”), Danielle Kelsey (Broadway’s “Funny Girl”), Ian Liberto (Broadway’s “Smash” and “New York, New York”), Ellie Pearlman (Courtland Rep’s “Hair”), Jillian Reef (Forestburgh Playhouse’s “Young Frankenstein”), Manuel Santos (Broadway’s “West Side Story”), Nicolette Smith (Alabama Shakespeare Festival’s “The Wizard of Oz”), and Jesse Swimm (BCP’s “White Christmas” and Broadway’s “School of Rock”).

The production is directed by Emmy Award winner John Tartaglia, who earned a Tony nomination for Broadway’s “Avenue Q.” Tartaglia returns to Bucks County Playhouse after directing the Playhouse’s acclaimed 2019 production of “Mamma Mia!” Shannon Lewis, who choreographed “Mamma Mia!” and “The Rocky Horror Show” for Bucks County Playhouse and is currently represented on Broadway with the Tony-nominated show “Just in Time,” returns as choreographer. Scenic design is by Anna Louizos (BCP’s “She Loves Me” and Broadway’s “School of Rock”) and Craig Napoliello (Fulton Theatre’s “I Am My Own Wife”); costumes by Robin L. McGee (Broadway’s “As Long As We Both Shall Laugh”); hair and wigs by J. Jared Janas (BCP’s “She Loves Me” and Broadway’s “John Proctor Is the Villian”); lighting design by Katie Whittemore (Black Rock Theater’s “Shrek”) ; sound design by Bart Fasbender (BCP’s “The Rocky Horror Show”); and projections by Michael Salvatore Commendatore (BCP’s “Anastasia”). Michael A. Ferrara serves as music director, and Amy Rauchwerger is production stage manager.

“Who doesn’t love ELF? It’s funny, romantic, quirky and totally irresistible,” says Producing Director Alexander Fraser. “To have our dream team of John Tartaglia and Shannon Lewis back together again… their Mamma Mia broke all our box office records in 2019 ... and ELF is set to do the same for 2025! What a way to wrap up an incredible season.”

“Elf: The Musical” is the final production in the 2025 Season, which is sponsored by Bank of America. Production co-sponsors for “Elf” are Capital Health and The Birches of New Hope. Ghost Light Inn and Stella are the opening night sponsors. BLBB Advisors is the Audience Services Sponsor.