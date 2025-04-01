Jeremy Stolle, One of Broadway's Long-Running Phantoms, to Perform at Bucks County Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jeremy Stolle, a celebrated Broadway vocalist best known for his 15-year run in the title role of “The Phantom of the Opera,” will bring his powerful and entertaining concert “No More Talk of Darkness” to Bucks County Playhouse for two special Easter weekend performances. Audiences can catch this one-of-a-kind Broadway celebration on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, with both shows beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Stolle’s concerts are presented as part of Bucks County Playhouse’s Visiting Artists Series.

The Visiting Artists Series brings a dynamic mix of entertainment to the Playhouse’s historic stage, featuring acclaimed performers from across the country—and around the world—alongside beloved local talent. This series complements the Playhouse’s year-round Mainstage programming, which resumes May 2 with the premiere of a new musical, “The Apple Boys.”

Stolle, whose rich voice and engaging storytelling have earned him international acclaim, has crafted a heartfelt evening filled with show-stopping Broadway favorites and moving personal stories. The concert features music from “The Greatest Showman,” “The Phantom of the Opera” and timeless classics by Rodgers and Hammerstein. Backed by a stellar ensemble of musical artists, Stolle guides audiences through an emotional and humorous journey that celebrates life, love and the resilience it takes to succeed on Broadway.

The show’s title, “No More Talk of Darkness,” is a nod to one of the most iconic lines from “The Phantom of the Opera,” and while fans will hear songs from that beloved score, the evening offers much more than a tribute. Stolle’s magnetic stage presence, combined with his world-class vocals and natural charm, creates an unforgettable experience that resonates with Broadway lovers of all ages.

In addition to his work in “The Phantom of the Opera,” Stolle’s stage credits include the Disney Theatricals pre-Broadway production of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” where he played Jehan and appeared on the original cast recording. His extensive theater résumé includes appearances in productions of “Jekyll and Hyde,” “The Scarlet Pimpernel,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Carousel,” “Brigadoon” and “A Tale of Two Cities.” He has performed in symphonic concerts around the world, including appearances with the Indianapolis Symphony, Springfield Symphony and the Pacific Symphony’s concert staging of “The Music Man.” His solo album, “In the Moment,” has sold in more than 30 countries and garnered millions of streams on Spotify.



