InterAct Theatre Company to Stream THIS BITTER EARTH

Philadelphia's InterAct Theatre Company will bring the live Philadelphia production of THIS BITTER EARTH to VIMEO from February 28 - March 13 2022. The live production started 1/28/22 and will end 2/20/22. THIS BITTER EARTH takes place in the memory of Jesse, a Black playwright who finds himself in a relationship with Neil, a white Black Lives Matter activist. As Jesse remembers Neil, the audience is brought on a journey of their relationship, and the birth of the American BLM movement.



"When I first read THIS BITTER EARTH," says InterAct Producing Artistic Director Seth Rozin, "I

was moved by its intelligence, nuance, poetry and humanity. Here is a rare play that both

interrogates and celebrates interracial, gay love better than any other play, book or movie I can

think of. And through the jumbled lens of memory, Harrison David Rivers manages to tell an

incredibly timely story."



Audiences can stream THIS BITTER EARTH by picking a streaming date between 2/28/22 -

3/13/22 at www.interacttheatre.org/this-bitter-earth. For more information or to subscribe,

please visit InterAct's website at www.interacttheatre.org, email boxoffice@interacttheatre.org

or call 215.568.8079.

Now in its 34th Season, InterAct is a theatre for today's world, dedicated to producing new andcontemporary plays that explore the social, political and cultural issues of our time, and toimproving the regional climate for new plays. Founded in 1988 by Producing Artistic DirectorSeth Rozin, InterAct's work is driven by four core values: artistic risk, civic engagement, diversityand collaboration.