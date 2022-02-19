Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

InterAct Theatre Company to Stream THIS BITTER EARTH

The production can be found on Vimeo from February 28th through March 13th.

Feb. 19, 2022  
Philadelphia's InterAct Theatre Company will bring the live Philadelphia production of THIS BITTER EARTH to VIMEO from February 28 - March 13 2022. The live production started 1/28/22 and will end 2/20/22. THIS BITTER EARTH takes place in the memory of Jesse, a Black playwright who finds himself in a relationship with Neil, a white Black Lives Matter activist. As Jesse remembers Neil, the audience is brought on a journey of their relationship, and the birth of the American BLM movement.


"When I first read THIS BITTER EARTH," says InterAct Producing Artistic Director Seth Rozin, "I
was moved by its intelligence, nuance, poetry and humanity. Here is a rare play that both
interrogates and celebrates interracial, gay love better than any other play, book or movie I can
think of. And through the jumbled lens of memory, Harrison David Rivers manages to tell an
incredibly timely story."


Audiences can stream THIS BITTER EARTH by picking a streaming date between 2/28/22 -
3/13/22 at www.interacttheatre.org/this-bitter-earth. For more information or to subscribe,
please visit InterAct's website at www.interacttheatre.org, email boxoffice@interacttheatre.org
or call 215.568.8079.

Now in its 34th Season, InterAct is a theatre for today's world, dedicated to producing new and
contemporary plays that explore the social, political and cultural issues of our time, and to
improving the regional climate for new plays. Founded in 1988 by Producing Artistic Director
Seth Rozin, InterAct's work is driven by four core values: artistic risk, civic engagement, diversity
and collaboration.


