Hunter Foster, The Skivvies and More Take Part in Bucks County Playhouse's PLAYHOUSE LIVE!

Tune in October 18th at 7pm.

"Playhouse Live!," the 30-minute, free Virtual Variety show produced by Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, PA, streams again this Sunday night, October 18 at 7 p.m. with an all-new program and added musical performances.

Hosted by the Playhouse's trio of Tony-award winning producers (Producing Director Alexander Fraser, Executive Producer Robyn Goodman and Producer Josh Fiedler), this week's installment will be co-hosted by Tony-nominated ("Little Shop of Horrors") actor, singer, writer, director and BCP Artistic Associate, Hunter Foster.

The Playhouse's Virtual Variety Show features performances and interviews with notable writers, directors, designers, and actors as well as acoustic performances from Playhouse artists and remembrances from Playhouse alumni.

The highlight of this week's show is an interview with Foster about his experiences directing at the Playhouse. Some of the performers Foster has worked with on the Playhouse stage will perform in the broadcast including Elena Shaddow (BCP's "Guys and Dolls"), Brandi Chavonne Massey (BCP's "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story"), Danielle Diniz (BCP's "The Rocky Horror Show"), and The Skivvie's Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina (BCP's "The Rocky Horror Show").

"Playhouse Live!" is line-produced by Jeremy Ehlinger and Michael Traupman and made possible with support from the Playhouse Annual Fund and Re-opening Campaign donors. The Playhouse is especially grateful to season support from Bank of America. Please check the website for upcoming dates and the Virtual show at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org; on Facebook @BCPTheater; on YouTube @BCPTheaterinfo.

