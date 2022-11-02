Hedgerow Theatre Company Welcomes The Holidays With US Premiere of Two-Person A CHRISTMAS CAROL COMEDY

Hedgerow Theatre Company leaps into the holiday spirit with a playful take on a yuletide classic. The company is thrilled to greet the "most wonderful time of the year" with the US Premiere of A Christmas Carol Comedy, written by Katie Leamen. Delaware County's favorite holiday tradition continues with this fun and festive new adaptation of A Christmas Carol featuring two-actors playing Scrooge and everybody else. Regional favorites Benjamin Brown and Christopher Patrick Mullen take on these larger than life roles, respectively, with celebrated Philadelphia director Pete Pryor who helms this production.

In partnership with the Toronto-based theatre collective, No Porpoise Productions, A Christmas Carol Comedy runs November 23-December 24. Opening Night is November 25 at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $20-$35 and are available online www.hedgerowtheatre.org. All shows are performed at Hedgerow Theatre located at 64 Rose Valley Rd in Media, PA.

"To have my name listed among the many legendary playwrights that Hedgerow has premiered is an honor, and I am in awe that my silly script will have its American premiere by a company that has played such a significant role in American theatre history," delights Leamen. "To hear Charles Dickens' words spoken in a building as old as the original story, while bringing these iconic characters to life in a distinctly contemporary and comedic way feels like the precise magical mash-up that the Ghosts of Christmas' Past, Present and Future would appreciate."



A Christmas Carol Comedy is an all generations' delight that bursts to life on Hedgerow's intimate historic stage. According to Pryor, "I am most excited to explore this new comedic take on a beloved holiday classic and to honor A Christmas Carol's tenets of love and good cheer at one of America's oldest Theatres." Benjamin Brown, who appeared as Marley in People's Light's A Christmas Carol last year, plays Ebeneezer Scrooge in this fun-filled adaptation. Following a series of productions out of town, Christopher Patrick Mullen returns to the Philly suburbs tasked with playing each and every other character in the story.

"A Christmas Carol is a joyful, deeply rooted Hedgerow tradition" notes Hedgerow Executive Artistic Director Marcie Bramucci. "It feels especially meaningful, at this moment in time, to offer an experience of pure delight and entertainment, which this inventive new adaptation delivers in abundance! In the care of this exceptional team, it will be a true gift that is sure to make spirits bright."



Jamel Baker joins the team as Production Stage Manager. Hedgerow Fellow, Sarah Stryker, is the scenic designer for this holiday classic. Lily Fossner returns, having recently designed lights for The Pillowman. Sammy Hurley, back from The World According to Snoopy designs sound.

"Like Dickens, I believe the world can change if we choose joy, generosity, and goodwill," said Leamen. " We all deserve more laughs, kind words, and rubber chicken gags. I hope A Christmas Carol Comedy will work its magic to warm the hearts and revive the spirits of all who see it at Hedgerow Theatre, and that they in turn share the joy across Philadelphia and beyond this Christmas."