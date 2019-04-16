HUSTLE: THE MUSICAL Debuts At The Historic Independence Seaport Museum

Inspired by the novel Hustle Written by Nikki Fortune, Hustle The Musical is a passionate drama about life, love and the power of faith in a fast paced world. Produced by a team of African-American Women, Hustle The Musical will have you dancing in your seat, clutching your pearls and holding back tears of joy. Each character will resonate in your life, reminding you of family, friends and stories that make up the diaspora of a rich African American Experience. Written & Directed by Desi P. Shelton. Composed by lyricist Jamal P. Dickerson.

HUSTLE is a provocative tale of a family raised in Hustle, Virginia is a small town full of dirt roads, fast-talking men, and people going nowhere fast. Told through the lens of Hamilton and Clara, HUSTLE is the unfolding of a lifetime of childhood dreams built on the shoulders of a generation. From unimaginable relationships and questionable connections to the choices each character has to make just to stay alive, it charismatically demonstrates the sacrifices women endure to create better situations for their families, even when risking themselves. HUSTLE is a brilliantly interwoven tale of only being able to find yourself once you leave everything you know behind. HUSTLE takes in the inspiration from Nikki Fortune's Great-Aunt Clara and her Grandmother Earnestine and their early days coming up in Hustle, VA.

Nikki Fortune is a beauty entrepreneur, licensed cosmetologist / instructor, and author with more than 20 years of experience in business development, brand management and merchandising. As founder of Runway Lashes Cosmetic, Beauty Spa and Salon Studios in Long Island, and leader of a 30-person team throughout the United States for Marketing Excellence, Nikki brings affordable luxury beauty, sales and marketing services to the community. She is also a 2016 Graduate of the MBE Program at Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.

Philadelphia Independence Seaport Museum

The Museum is the premier, year-round, family-friendly destination on the Penn's Landing waterfront. The Seaport Museum was founded in 1960 as the Philadelphia Maritime Museum and has become a key component of Philadelphia's waterfront renaissance.

Independence Seaport Museum deepens the understanding, appreciation and experience of the Philadelphia region's waterways by connecting the local community and visitors to rivers and watershed through exhibitions and programs featuring history, science and art, plus experiences on the water.

Tickets are on sale to the public now and starting at $25. Tickets can be purchased by visiting hustlethemusical.tix.com, or at the Independence Seaport Museum box office. Group sales are available for groups of 5 or more and can be purchased by calling Jazmyne Garvin at 516-849-1884.





