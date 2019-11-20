George Balanchine's THE NUTCRACKER Returns to Pennsylvania Ballet

Pennsylvania Ballet announces the return of Philadelphia's favorite annual holiday tradition, George Balanchine's The Nutcracker.® Presented by Cigna, performances will run from December 6-31 at the Academy of Music.

"It's that magical time of year again where Pennsylvania Ballet and our audiences alike get to experience the enchanted world of The Nutcracker," said Artistic Director Angel Corella. "It's a beloved tradition for Philadelphia and it's with such joy that we bring this wonderful experience to so many families."

As Philadelphia's most cherished holiday tradition for more than 50 years, George Balanchine's The Nutcracker® is a timeless tale of magic and wonder. Set to Tchaikovsky's famous score, the incredible dancing and lavish sets and costumes bring to life the story of a young girl's enchanted dream. Follow along with Marie and the Prince as they battle the Mouse King and explore the land of sweets. Dancers from The School of Pennsylvania Ballet join company members onstage to bring this charming production to life. The iconic Tchaikovsky score is performed live by the Pennsylvania Ballet Orchestra with accompaniment by the Philadelphia Boys Choir.

Families will enjoy a wonderful holiday experience at the Academy of Music with the beautifully decorated theater lobby and photos with the Mouse King and Sugar Plum Fairy. Additionally, this year's production of The Nutcracker includes a newly constructed holiday tree with extra decorations and brighter, bolder lights.

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker® opens Friday, December 6 at the Academy of Music at 240 South Broad St. Purchase tickets online at paballet.org or call Ticket Philadelphia at 215-893-1999. Ticket prices start at $35.

Sensory Friendly Performance

Once again, Pennsylvania Ballet is proud to offer a specially adjusted sensory-friendly performance on the main stage of the Academy of Music. In partnership with Art Reach, Pennsylvania Ballet offers a relaxed theater atmosphere that is welcoming and inclusive of children and families with a wide range of sensory, learning, and communication differences including those on the autism spectrum. The program gives families space to move around, permission to speak during the performance, and areas to decompress with assistance from trained staff. Prior to the performance, families are provided Program and Facility Guide Books that outline the story of The Nutcracker with visual images and the layout of the Academy of Music. Pennsylvania Ballet is pleased to offer this performance so that more families can enjoy this beloved tradition. The sensory friendly performance is on December 30, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. at The Academy of Music.

Performances at the Academy of Music:

Friday, December 6 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, December 7 at 2:00 PM

Saturday, December 7 at 7:00 PM

Sunday, December 8 at 12:00 PM

Sunday, December 8 at 5:00 PM

Friday, December 13 at 12:00 PM - School Performance

Friday, December 13 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, December 14 at 12:00 PM

Saturday, December 14 at 5:00 PM

Sunday, December 15 at 12:00 PM

Sunday, December 15 at 5:00 PM

Thursday, December 19 at 7:00 PM

Friday, December 20 at 2:00 PM

Friday, December 20 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, December 21 at 12:00 PM

Saturday, December 21 at 5:00 PM

Sunday, December 22 at 12:00 PM

Sunday, December 22 at 5:00 PM

Monday, December 23 at 2:00 PM

Tuesday, December 24 at 12:00 PM

Thursday, December 26 at 2:00 PM

Friday, December 27 at 2:00 PM

Saturday, December 28 at 12:00 PM

Saturday, December 28 at 5:00 PM

Sunday, December 29 at 12:00 PM

Sunday, December 29 at 5:00 PM

Monday, December 30 at 12:00 PM - Sensory Friendly Performance

Monday, December 30 at 5:00 PM

Tuesday, December 31 at 12:00 PM

Tea with the Sugarplum Fairy at DoubleTree Philadelphia

(Saturday, December 14 at 12:00 PM and Sunday, December 15 at 12:00 PM)

Attend a matinee performance of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker®, before enjoying a delicious buffet, face painting, candy stations, and a chance to meet with the Sugarplum Fairy. The performance will take place at 12pm at the Academy of Music, and the Tea will begin at 2pm across the street at the DoubleTree Philadelphia. To make a reservation, please contact Arajua Backman, Manager of Sales & Audience Development, at 215.587.6921 or abackman@paballet.org.





