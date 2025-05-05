Free American Revolution Show Pops-Up Are Coming to King Of Prussia Town Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theater Unspeakable and Let's Make History Productions announce the return of the theater show The American Revolution to Philadelphia on May 17th and May 31st at the King of Prussia Town Center. The show first debuted to Philadelphia audiences in 2017 during a run at the Arden Theatre Company. The American Revolution provides a family-friendly retelling of the country's founding, combining tongue-in-cheek humor with imaginative physical theater in a 10-minute "pop-up" style.

The show features five actors skilled in physical comedy and a unique stage production to offer a comprehensive historical experience and the retelling of a big story in a small space. Actors use their bodies and voices and pantomime theatre to recreate the American fight for independence from Lexington to Yorktown, while two feet off the ground on a narrow three by seven-foot stage.

"We are excited to be returning to historic Valley Forge for another year with our show - and doing it this time as a 'pop-up' show that will play every hour. The show tells a big story of America's founding in a small space, which really opens up people's imaginations," says director Marc Frost." We are honored to get the chance to perform where it all started. This time, we are bringing a new version of the show to KOP Town Center - a 10-minute action-packed performance for families to enjoy in between shopping and dining."

