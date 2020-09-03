Forty Restaurants Announce Plans For Indoor Dining In Philadelphia And New Jersey

Philadelphia and New Jersey top restaurants will return to indoor dining starting this Friday in New Jersey and Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Caffe Aldo Lamberti

2011 Route 70 West

Cherry Hill, NJ

856-663-1747

http://www.caffelamberti.com/

Indoor dining will start on September 4th per NJ regulations and recommendations.

Caffe Aldo Lamberti is one of our largest restaurants and will start off with estimated 100-110 indoor seat count. Notable - Thermal Imaging Camera System in our main entrance will monitor the body temperature of everyone who enters the building.

STARTING WEEK OF SEPT 8TH

Añejo Philly - NEW RESTAURANT

1001 N. 2nd Street, The Piazza

http://anejophilly.com/

267-534-5746

Indoor dining will start Tuesday, September 8th.

Aiming for 8 tables of 2 and 4 for a maximum of 25.

One of Philadelphia's hottest brand new restaurants that just opened weeks ago will offer indoor dining to compliment the expanside sidewalk dining and streetery.

BRU Craft & Wurst

1316 Chestnut St,

Philadelphia, PA 19107

(215) 800-1079

http://www.bruphilly.com/

Indoor dining will start Tuesday, September 8th.

Aiming for up to 50 seats.

BRU will open up indoor dining on the main floor - including the beer garden setting with back wall that opens to the outside. The TV's around the dining room and the projection wall will showcase all the major sports games.

Bourbon & Branch705 N 2nd StPhiladelphia, PA 19123 (215) 238-0660 http://bourbonandbranchphilly.com/ Indoor dining will start on Tuesday, September 8th.

They will show off their brand new upstairs, including a "snug" which is basically a private room attached to the bar.

Dim Sum House by Jane G's

3939 Chestnut Street

Philadelphia, PA 19104

http://www.dimsum.house/

(215) 921-5377

Indoor dining will start on Tuesday, September 8th.

Aiming for 60 seats.

Dim Sum House will return to indoor dining with its expansive all-day, three way dim sum menu and Chinese favorites and signature dishes.

Dim Sum House by Jane G's

1930 Chestnut St

Philadelphia, PA 19103

http://www.dimsum.house/

(215) 563-8800

Indoor dining will start on Tuesday, September 8th.

Aiming for 30 seats. Dim Sum House will return to indoor dining with its expansive all-day, three way dim sum menu and Chinese favorites and signature dishes.

Evil Genius Beer Company1727 N Front St

Philadelphia PA 19122

(215) 425-6820

http://evilgeniusbeer.com/

Indoor dining will start on Tuesday, September 8th.

Aiming for 40 seats.

Evil Genius will offer indoor dining again in their expansive dining room and tap room with dividers and all safety precautions. The TV's around the dining room will showcase all the major sports games.

Finn McCool's Ale House118 S 12th StPhiladelphia, PA 19107(215) 923-3090Indoor dining will start Tuesday, September 8th.Aiming for 50 seats upstairs and down.Finn McCool's will offer indoor seating upstairs and down in the main first floor dining room and in the upper second floor special event space. The TV's around the dining room and the projection wall will showcase all the major sports games.

Germantown Garden

1029 Germantown Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19123

267-214-0086

germantowngarden.com

Reservations: https://www.opentable.com/r/germantown-garden-philadelphia

Indoor dining will start in the Germantown Garden dining room on Tuesday, September 8th. Philadelphia secret hidden garden and restaurant will return to indoor dining with its dining room, located next to the lush garden space. Look for a full menu including seafood, entrees and more, plus menu items from Hunnies Crispy Chicken.

Harper's Garden

31 S 18th St

Philadelphia, PA 19103

(267) 886-8552

https://harpersgardenphilly.com/

Indoor dining will start WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9th.

Aiming for 25 seats.

Philadelphia's popular four-season restaurant with some of the most beautiful outdoor and patio/greenhouse dining will return to dining inside with seasonal brand-new dishes and cocktails for an upscale but comfortable Rittenhouse experience. Outdoor dining includes the existing veranda, the new streetery and the expanded seating to the South of the restaurant.

Jerry's Bar 129 W Laurel St,

Philadelphia, PA 19123

267-273-1632

http://jerrysbarphilly.com/

Reservations: https://www.opentable.com/r/jerrys-bar-philadelphia Indoor dining will start Wednesday, September 9th.

Aiming for 30 seats in three different dining rooms and spaces. Jerry's Bar in Northern Liberties has been ready as one of the first restaurants in the city to prepare for indoor dining, outfitting their dining room with plexiglass and safety precautions. They are fully outfitted and welcome media to see their set-up.

Kontrol - NEW FOR DINING

1320 Chestnut Street

(267) 457-3994

Indoor dining will start Tuesday, September 8th.

Aiming for 16 seats.

One of Philadelphia's hottest nightlife destinations Kontrol will now open as an indoor restaurant with socially distanced tables serving BBQ favorites from Tradesman's. Kontrol will be available for socially distanced seating for tables up to four, and it will be available for private events per government recommendations and restrictions.

Nick's Bar and Grille16 S. 2nd StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19106(215) 928-9411Indoor dining will start THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10th.Aiming for approximately 16 seats inside.Nick's, the Old City staple corner, will offer indoor dining in the recently renovated dining room that includes HD TVS above the tables for sports action during your meal.

Rosy's Taco Bar

2220 Walnut St

Philadelphia, PA 19103

(267) 858-4561

https://rosystacobar.com/

Indoor dining will start on Tuesday, September 9th.

Aiming for 25 seats.

FCM Hospitality's large-scale Mexican restaurant and bar will return with indoor dining featuring their award-winning tacos, new entrees, margaritas, cocktails, Mainstay beer and more.

SET NoLibs - NEW RESTAURANT

1030 N. 2nd Street

https://www.set-hospitality.com/

(267) 761-9480

Indoor dining will start Tuesday, September 8th.

Aiming for 24 seats in the main dining rooms. Special event dining room will open by the end of September for additional seating. The TV's around the dining room will showcase all the major sports games.

SET NoLibs just opened its doors ready to roll for indoor dining with a fully-instagramable dining room with colorful lights and art, socially distanced seating and TVS ready for sports - plus an expanded menu.

SLICE Washington Township

137 Egg Harbor Rd.

Sewell, NJ 08080

www.slicepa.com

856-302-5099

Indoor dining will start WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9th.

Aiming for 25 in the dining room (but seating in the front pizza counter will be on hold for now.

SliCE's New Jersey location has a full dining room that will open per local and state regulations.

Tradesman's1322 Chestnut StPhiladelphia, PA 19107(267) 457-3994Indoor dining will start Tuesday, September 8th.Aiming for 70 seats at minimum.Tradesman's will open up on all floors including the main dining room, lounge/ bar dining area (in front of the bar as you enter main space), the upper mezzanine and the private event space on the second floor. The TV's around the dining room and the projection wall will showcase all the major sports games.

U-Bahn - NEW FOR DINING

1320 Chestnut Street

(215) 800-1079

Indoor dining will start Tuesday, September 8th.

Aiming for around 30 seats.

Philadelphia's number one nightlife destination U-Bahn will now open as an indoor restaurant with socially distanced tables serving German favorites and cuisine from BRU Craft & Wurst. There will be main floor socially-distanced seating and they are exploring private small party seating up to four in the private event VIP rooms to the right of the main entrance.

Urban Village Brewing Company 1001 N 2nd St,

Philadelphia, PA 19123

267-687-1961

http://urbanvillagebrewing.com/

Reservations: http://urbanvillagebrewing.com/reservations Indoor dining will start Tuesday, September 8th.

Aiming for 25 seats. Urban Village Brewing Company in Northern Liberties on 2nd Street will continue with their beautiful, expansive and colorful outdoor dining on their patio and streetery, plus launch indoor dining featuring a full menu of wood fired pizza, smoked wings, sandwiches, salads and starters.

FROM OLD CITY DISTRICT - OPENING WEEK OF SEPT 8TH:

2nd Story Brewing

117 Chestnut Street

Philadelphia, PA 19106

267-314-5770

https://www.2ndstorybrewing.com/

The Bourse Food Hall

111 S. Independence Mall E

Philadelphia, PA 19106

No reservations needed, first come first serve (25%)

https://theboursephilly.com/

Opening September 8th for indoor dining: Prescription Chicken, Freebyrd Chicken, Grubhouse, Marino Bros. Cheesesteaks, Abunai Poke, The Original Hot Dog Factory

City Tavern138 S. 2nd StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19106215-413-1443Indoor dining to begin September 10thReservations can be made by phone or online at www.CityTavern.com , or through OpenTableMenu: https://www.citytavern.com/dinner-menu/ Safety Protocols: Plexiglass Barriers at host stand, Guests must wait outside of the building, masks must be worn at all times except while seated at table, service staff wearing masks and shields, tables 6 feet apart, individual dining rooms seated at 25% capacity, barriers in dining rooms between high traffic service areas and tables, disposable menusAiming for 70 seats.

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar

10 S. 2nd Street

Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-627-0666

https://www.cubalibrerestaurant.com/

Reservations by phone and online: https://www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/cubalibrephiladelphia

Aiming for 25 seats.

Fork

306 Market Street

Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-625-9425

https://forkrestaurant.com/

Menu: https://forkrestaurant.com/menu/Will be offering one special occasion table in their front window for up to four people, in addition to three other four-tops spaced throughout the restaurant. Deposits will be required for the special occasion table, though other indoor tables can be utilized in the event of rain if not already booked. This seating is available in addition to Fork's shaded and greenery-filled streetery available for walk-ins and reservations via Tock. Cumulatively, Fork boasts about 36 seats between indoor and outdoor.

Forsythia

233 Chestnut Street

Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-644-9395

https://www.forsythiaphilly.com/

Reservations: Website, Resy, or phone

Menu: https://www.forsythiaphilly.com/menu

Aiming for 18 guests.

la peg

140 N. Columbus Boulevard

Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-375-7744

http://lapegbrasserie.com/

Reservations: https://www.opentable.com/r/la-peg-philadelphia

Menu: http://lapegbrasserie.com/our-food-drink/

Aiming for: 34 seats inside and the same capacity outside we have had all summer thanks to our spacious on-site Biergarten.

La Famiglia Ristorante

8 S. Front St

Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-922-2803

https://www.lafamiglia.com/

Oui

160 N. 3rd Street

Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-922-1269

www.ouipastries.com

Panorama

14 N. Front Street

Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-922-7800

https://www.pennsviewhotel.com/panorama

Reservations via phone or Open Table

Menus: https://www.pennsviewhotel.com/panorama#menus-section

Aiming for up to 52 seats.

Red Owl Tavern

433 Chestnut Street

Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-923-2267

https://redowltavern.com/

Reservations through OpenTable or via phone: https://www.opentable.com/restref/client/?rtype=ism&restref=95680&corrid=fd832d20-a6b8-40e9-9243-40a60dab9657

The Victoria Freehouse

10 S. Front Street

Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-543-6089

http://www.victoriafreehouse.com/

Vista Peru

20 S. 2nd Street

Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-398-5046

https://vistaperuphilly.com/

Reservations: Open Table

Menu: https://vistaperuphilly.com/food/

C) STARTING WEEK OF SEPT 14TH

Jose Pistola's

263 S 15th St

Philadelphia, PA 19102

(215) 545-4101

http://www.josepistolas.com/

Indoor dining starts the week of September 14th.

Aiming for around

ALSO:

Craft Concepts Group - New Restaurant Pop-up

Aiming for 40 estimated seats.

Look for info coming soon for a new concept from CCG to launch this week.

STARTING WEEK OF SEPT 22ND

Craft Concepts Group - New Restaurant Concept

Aiming for 24 indoor seats, new sidewalk dining, new streetery, etc.

Look for info coming soon for a new concept from CCG to launch this week.

E) STARTING LATER OR DATES TBD

El Camino Real Restaurant

1040 N 2nd St,

Philadelphia, PA 19123

215-925-1110

http://www.elcaminophilly.com/

Aiming for the next two to three weeks.

Aiming for 24 and 32 seats.

Leda and The Swan

1224 Chestnut St

Philadelphia, PA 19107

(267) 214-0086

https://www.lnsphilly.com/

Leda is exploring opening as a dining restaurant later this fall.

Stay tuned for details and seat estimates.

Pistolas Del Sur

1934 E Passyunk Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19148

(267) 519-2329

https://www.pistoladelsur.com/

Indoor dining will start later in September or October.

Seat estimates TBD.

Positano Coast212 Walnut St 2nd floorPhiladelphia, PA 19106(215) 238-0499Old City's Positano Coast currently has expansive, beautiful and detailed outdoor dining experiences under colorful umbrellas and tent canvases on the sidewalk and in a streetery. They will launch indoor dining later this fall with some exciting surprises. Stay tuned for details and estimated seat counts.

Sancho Pistola's

19 W Girard Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19125

(267) 324-3530

http://www.sanchopistolas.com/

Indoor dining will start later in September or October.

Seat estimates TBD.

Vesper Center City223 S Sydenham StPhiladelphia, PA 19102(267) 214-0086Vesper Center City is exploring opening as a dining restaurant later this fall.Stay tuned for details and seat estimates.

F) ON HOLD OR TBD AT THIS TIME - STAY TUNED

Blume

Bridget Foy's - Coming soon! Craft Hall

Cry Baby Pasta

Hawthorne's Beer Cafe

P'unk Burger

SliCE Fishtown

SLICE Italian Market Sofitel Philadelphia - Various restaurants

The Cambridge

Tio Flores

Wine Dive+ OTHERS

# # #

