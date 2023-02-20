Experience The Beauty Of Bach In REIMAGINING BACH​​​​​​​ With Choral Arts Philadelphia

Choral Arts Philadelphia (CAP) continues its 40th season celebration with Bach's Wer weiß, wie nahe mir mein Ende BWV27.

This cantata, premiered in 1726, will be paired with a new commission in the cantata style by CAP favorite and recent Curtis Graduate composer Chelsea Komschlies with a new libretto compiled by Anthony Corvaia entitled If Thou But Suffer God to Guide Thee. This production will be in final dress on Friday, March 3rd with the performance at 4PM on March 4th, 2023 at Choral Arts' home on Rittenhouse Square, at the Church of the Holy Trinity.

"Bach's music always reminds me of a well-tuned clockwork device or intricate lace pattern in which everything fits perfectly together," said Chelsea Komschlies in a statement. She continues, "In composing, I imagined I was weaving additional layers of filigree onto this existing structure." Having known of Komschlies' previous works Corvaia said, "I know that the resulting composition will be of excellent artistic beauty, and I hope that it will inspire in its audience a sense of hope and resilience with the assurance that, as the chorale ends, "God never yet forsook at need the soul that trusted him indeed".

REIMAGINING BACH featuring Bach's Wer weiß, wie nahe mir mein Ende BWV27 and the world premiere of Komschlies' If Thou But Suffer God to Guide Thee will have ONE PERFORMANCE ONLY on March 4, 2023 at 4PM. The commission and performance of this work has been made possible by a grant from Anthony Corvaia, Jr. in memory of his parents, Anthony Corvaia, Sr. and Diega Strasico Corvaia. Season Media Sponsor is WRTI Philadelphia. For tickets and information available online online 24/7 by visiting ChoralArts.com.