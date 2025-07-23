Evil Genius Beer Company and School of Rock To Host All-Day Charity BATTLE OF THE BANDS BLOCK PARTY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Evil Genius Beer Company and School of Rock are turning up the volume on community and music education with an all-day Battle of the Bands Block Party on Saturday, August 2, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the 1700 block of N. Front Street in Fishtown.

The free, family-friendly event will feature performances by six regional School of Rock chapters and culminate in an evening of alt-rock nostalgia with a no-cover concert by Tell All Your Friends from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. inside the Evil Genius taproom.

Throughout the afternoon, student bands from School of Rock locations in Philadelphia, Newton, Hockessin, Deptford, Mainline, and Delco will compete in front of local music industry judges, with the winning group earning two future performance slots at Evil Genius. A donation tent and a portion of sales from the day will support School of Rock Philadelphia’s programs.

“This event is all about giving young artists a platform to shine,” said Trevor Hayward, Co-Founder of Evil Genius Beer Company. “There’s nothing better than enjoying live music with a cold beer—especially when it supports music education and the next generation of performers.”

In addition to live performances, the block party will feature local vendors offering vinyl, fashion, comics, art, and more. Evil Genius will be pouring a selection of their popular craft brews, including fan favorites like “Stacy’s Mom,” with food and drinks available on a pay-as-you-go basis.

Following the youth competition, Tell All Your Friends, a high-energy South Jersey band, will close out the night with a full-throttle set of 2000s emo, alt-rock, and pop-punk covers. From My Chemical Romance to Paramore to Queen and Britney Spears, their genre-blending performances are built to get crowds singing and dancing.