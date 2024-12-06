Edward Lear’s THE OWL AND THE PUSSYCAT AND OTHER NONSENSE to be Presented at Quintessence Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Through the poetry and imagination of Edward Lear, Quintessence Theatre will take audiences of all ages on a worldwide voyage complete with anthropomorphic animals, fantastical creatures and whimsical limericks for some unforgettable holiday nonsense.

Quintessence will present writer and director Megan Bellwoar’s original theatrical adaptation of Edward Lear’s The Owl and the Pussy Cat and Other Nonsense. The production will have just seven performances at the Sedgwick Theater with the remaining performances to be presented in area schools. Based on Edward Lear’s silly and whimsical poetry, the show is perfect for families introducing live theater to their children, with a one hour run time, $15 tickets and 10AM, 11AM and 2PM performances. The production runs December 14-December 28. Opening is Saturday, December 21 at 10AM. Tickets for young audience members (18 and under) are $15; adults are $25; and Family Four-packs are available at 20% off.

“There are many poems written for children that stay in the imagination throughout one's life. For some it is Dr. Seuss, for others Beatrix Potter,” said Producing Artistic Director, Alex Burns. “For me it was the whimsy and nonsense of Edward Lear, and his anthropomorphic animals and household objects rollicking across the globe. In this time of uncertainty and darkness, we celebrate Lear's wonder of innocence and the joy he created through nonsense. From the very youngest possible theatre goer to the very oldest, we are excited to awaken the imagination through the performance of poetry, and to remember and share the magical poems, limericks and stories of Edward Lear this holiday season.”

"It's been so joyful to be back in the Quintessence rehearsal room with this particular project!,” said Bellwoar. “Finding the theatrical possibilities in Edward Lear's delightful poems and stories has had us rolling on the floor with laughter. Our cast - Owen Corey, Paul Harrold, Sarah Stryker, and Ivana Thompson - are the most inventive group of comedians and musicians, and I hope that children of all ages will relish the madcap looniness we've created."

Audiences are warmly invited to the wedding of the Owl and the Pussy Cat, as they dance under the light of the moon and eat from a runcible spoon. Wander with the table and the chair as they go for a pleasure stroll into town, and can’t find their way home after dark. Meet the four little children who bought a green spotted boat to travel the world, with only a small cat to steer it and a Quangle Wangle to cook their food.

"I'm so excited for audiences of all ages to see Quintessence's production of The Owl & The Pussy Cat!” said Director of Education, Adam Pelta-Pauls. “My father used to read Edward Lear's poetry to me at bedtime, so I'm especially thrilled at the opportunity to share his words with a new generation of theatregoers.” He added, “the joyful noise of the cast in rehearsals down the hall from the Quintessence office has only increased my excitement for this production, especially as I've been putting together the poetry workshops we'll take alongside the show on its school tour in the new year!"

This holiday treat is written and directed by Bellwoar. Telling the stories are an acting ensemble featuring Owen Corey, Paul Harrold, Sarah Stryker, and Ivana R. Thompson. Corey appeared last season in Quintessence’s production of Macbeth; and Thompson in Father Comes Home From The Wars Parts 1, 2, & 3. Harrold and Stryker are making their Quintessence debuts.

Jane Casanave is designing the costumes. Eliot Curtis is creating the props. Noted Philadelphia musician David Cope is composing the music. Ryan Lusk is the stage manager.

