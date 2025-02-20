Drag Queens and Kings Compete at the 5th Annual NHC Pride Pageant LOVE COMES IN ALL COLORS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New Hope Celebrates Pride Pageant will return for its 5th year! Don't miss this unforgettable evening of glamor, glitter, and drag royalty. This event celebrates diversity, talent, and the power of the LGBTQ+ community.

Drag queens and drag kings will compete for the coveted title of Miss & Mr. New Hope Celebrates. This year's pageant, "Love Comes In All Colors," will take place on Saturday March 29th at 6:30 PM at the Bucks County Playhouse. All proceeds from the event will support NHC's 2025 Pride celebration in May and the Bucks County Playhouse.

When asked about this event, Melissa Patterson, President of NHC, shared her excitement: "I am so grateful that Bucks County Playhouse has welcomed us the past three years to host this event. It means so much to the community and we are forever thankful for their generosity. What an iconic stage for our contestants to compete on!"

Contestants will battle in the ultimate drag competition for the prestigious titles of Miss & Mr. New Hope Celebrates. They will face off in multiple categories, including presentation, talent, formal wear, and onstage Q&A. The winners will not only receive the title, but will also serve as featured entertainers at all key NHC events in 2025 and be compensated for their time, a total value of $1,000 each.

For the "Love Comes In All Colors" theme, the presentation portion of the pageant will be a vibrant and symbolic tribute to the Progress Pride Flag, with each contestant embodying a specific color from the flag to represent its unique meaning. Through this powerful display, the theme will visually express the diversity of love in all forms. The overarching message is that no matter who you are, love is love, and it belongs to everyone.

Hosts & Special Guests

Returning for their third year, the Mistress of Ceremonies will be Marti Cummings, a NYC drag artist, television personality, and political figure. Of the event, Marti has said, "New Hope Celebrates has been creating positive change for the LGBTQIA+ community in a time when we so desperately need to come together to fight against attacks towards the most vulnerable within our communities. I am deeply honored to be able to host their beautiful pageant for the third year in a row. I know this event not only serves the community, but it also brings much needed joy when we truly need it."

Marti will be joined on stage by:

Miss Cyannie Lopez - Miss New Hope Celebrates 2017

Ginger Alley - Miss New Hope Celebrates 2018

Phoebe Mantrappe & Amita Lady - Miss & Mr. New Hope Celebrates 2023

Diva Divine & Sir Harold Angels - Miss & Mr. New Hope Celebrates 2024

This year's pageant continues in honor of Ricky Crosby, who played a pivotal role in bringing LGBTQ+ pageantry to New Hope. Though he is no longer with us, his legacy and the joy he brought to this community will live on.

Comments