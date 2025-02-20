Disney's DARE TO DREAM, JR. Will Make Lehigh Valley Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Disney's Dare to Dream JR. is playing at Star of the Day at St. John's UCC from March 21st through March 23rd. This 60-minute musical revue, designed for middle school-aged performers, is a theatrical celebration of music, creativity, and the dreams that live inside us all. The Star of the Day cast includes13 students led by Co-Directors Kirsten Almeida and Phillip Wallens and Stage Manager Maeve Yanes.

"As artists we bring ideas to life. Dare to Dream, Jr. is a brand new Disney show that allows kids to explore their own dreams" ~ Kirsten Almeida, Managing Artistic Director

Dare to Dream JR. is a vibrant musical revue that weaves together timeless classics, contemporary favorites, and reimagined medleys to celebrate a century of Disney magic. An eager group of young trainees attend their first day at a fictional Walt Disney Imagineering Studio, where they must first discover their own dreams in order to help others achieve theirs. The team works together to explore the power of dreams to unite, inspire, and make anything possible. Featuring songs from 24 Disney films, including Tangled, The Lion King, Toy Story, The Princess and the Frog, and Encanto, this musical revue is jam-packed with show-stopping dance numbers, new twists on classic songs, and a powerful message that will surprise and delight Disney lovers of all ages.

Disney's Dare to Dream JR. is presented through special arrangement with and all materials are provided by Music Theatre International. For more information about licensing Dare to Dream JR. or other Disney shows, please visit www.DisneyMusicals.com.

Star of the Day is celebrating ten years onstage in 2025. Their mission is to entertain, educate, encourage, and elevate the communities we serve through music, theatre, and dance. We are safe, nurturing, and creative environment where all people are welcome.

Comments