Director Of West Powelton Steppers And 76ers Stixers Drumline Appointed New Director Of Musicopia Drumlines

Musicopia has announced the appointment of Antoine J. Mapp, who began in June, as the new Director of the Musicopia Drumlines program.

"Antoine has an extraordinary passion for serving youth. His eloquence, artistry, and full-on commitment to his extended West Powelton family are inspirational," said Catherine Charlton, Executive Director of Musicopia. "We are so proud to partner with Antoine, and we look forward to learning from his experiences. We are excited to help more youth throughout Philadelphia benefit from his vision and dream of using percussion to help kids stay safe, build community, and have their lives transformed by music."

Antoine joined West Powelton Steppers & Drum Squad thirty years ago when he was 11 years old under the direction of his grandmother Elise Wise. The following year he became the Drumline Captain, and at the age of 15 he became a Peer Mentor for Philadelphia high school students. Antoine graduated from University High School, and went on to attend Cheney University where he graduated with a Business Administration Degree with a Major in Accounting and a Minor in Computer Programming.

At the age of 20 he became the Director of the West Powelton Steppers & Drum Squad, a position he continues to hold. Antoine is also the director of the Stixers, the official Drumline of The Philadelphia 76ers. His company, West Powelton Entertainment LLC, provides inner city youth a safe haven and teaches financial literacy.

"Being in a drumline when I was a kid provided a positive outlet, exposed me to culture, taught me discipline, and showed me something other than negativity," said Antoine Mapp. "I am grateful that our Musicopia Drumlines students receive those same benefits, and I look forward to working with this organization that puts music programs into schools that otherwise would not have them. I plan to bring the excitement, entertainment, and fun for the kids, because that's what keeps them coming back. I'm excited for that challenge."

About the Musicopia Drumlines:



Musicopia Drumlines, open to students in grades 3-12, is an after-school percussion program with the goal of inspiring participants to develop world-class music fundamentals, reading, and listening skills; inspire a love of music and cultural pride that will last a lifetime; and learn crucial life skills such as discipline, self-confidence, teamwork, and an aspiration to push themselves to further accomplishments. Percussion has the unique power to engage students with no musical experience, and the Musicopia Drumlines program is successful because it centers curriculum and pedagogy on students' needs. Members consistently demonstrate high academic achievement, increased school attendance, and reduced disciplinary incidents. Musicopia Drumlines ensembles have won competitive titles and have performed widely at parades, private venues, and professional sporting events. For more information, visit www.musicopia.net/drumlines.

About Musicopia:



Musicopia's mission is to provide opportunities for children to experience, learn, perform, and appreciate music. Since its founding 1974, Musicopia has helped more than 360,000 children experience the benefits of first-hand exposure to the arts, and is a recognized leader in rebuilding and revitalizing school music programs. Musicopia reaches thousands of children each year in the Delaware Valley/Philadelphia area through in-school music education, an afterschool string orchestra program, an afterschool drumlines program, and its Gift of Music Instrument Donation Program. Musicopia places a priority on reaching students who are underserved and cut off from the region's rich cultural life. Through its high-quality programs, Musicopia aims to give all children, regardless of circumstances, the opportunity to have their lives transformed by music. For more information, visit www.musicopia.net.