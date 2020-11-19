DJ Jazzy Jeff, Carson Kressley & More Join ABC 6 DUNKIN' THANKSGIVING DAY CELEBRATION

6abc, Philadelphia's most-watched television station and leading news source, rings in the holiday season with its 10-year title sponsor Dunkin for the "The 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Celebration," on Thursday, Nov. 26 (8:30 a.m. EST), followed by three and a half hours of virtual celebrity appearances, performances and sweepstakes contests throughout the special. The reimagined celebration is hosted by 6abc Action News Rick Williams, Cecily Tynan, Adam Joseph, Karen Rogers and Alicia Vitarelli with special guest host Carson Kressley and Julia Rae. They are joined by special guests Ginger Zee of "Good Morning America," "Live" hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, and Philadelphia's DJ Jazzy Jeff.

"We were determined to provide our viewers with the wonderful Thanksgiving morning programming they have enjoyed for decades," said Bernie Prazenica, president and general manager of 6abc/WPVI-TV Philadelphia. "While we can't be together for a parade on the parkway, we can be together through the magic of sharing Thanksgiving as a community on 6abc. For out-of-town families that used to visit the parade, we encourage them to download one of our streaming apps and host a virtual watch party with their family."

In addition to the hosts, the virtual celebration includes performances and celebrity appearances that include the most-awarded female gospel artist of all time Cece Winans, musician DaVonda Simmons, actress Hayley Orrantia, Disney Channel's star Ruby Rose Turner of "Coop & Cami Ask the World," Mandy Gonzalez, Norm Lewis, Billy Flanigan, Deniece Williams, Just Sam, Louis Knight, Runaway June, Disney's The Lion King, Philadanco, with special guests from Walt Disney World, and viewers can enjoy past memorable parade moments.

"As Dunkin' celebrates its 10th anniversary as the title sponsor of the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade, our Greater Philadelphia-area franchisees are thrilled to continue being a part of such a special holiday tradition," said Jackie Keown, Field Marketing Director for Dunkin' Brands. "We want to thank our amazing partners at 6abc for a decade-long partnership that brings Philadelphia's favorite holiday tradition to the community and beyond and look forward to celebrating safely this year with viewers at home!"

Joining title partner Dunkin' (dunkindonuts.com) as major corporate sponsors are Acme Markets (acmemarkets.com), Ram Trucks (ramtrucks.com), NRG (picknrg.com), Verizon Fios (verizon.com), and Forman Mills (formanmills.com).

Additionally, viewers will have the opportunity to win numerous Prizes range from a Florida vacation for six to TradeWinds Island Resorts to free Dunkin coffee for a year. The contest and rules pertaining to the prizes can be found at 6abc's "Watch & Win" .

Viewers can stream the virtual parade celebration live on 6abc.com, 6abc Philadelphia News App and 6abc Connected Television Apps on Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Hulu and Roku Platforms.

