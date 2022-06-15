DIRTY DANCING IN CONCERT to Launch North American Tour This Fall

Relive the timeless love story of Baby and Johnny with Dirty Dancing in Concert, celebrating the film's 35th anniversary on a full-size cinema screen with a band and singers live on stage. With a soundtrack that defined a generation, Dirty Dancing in Concert promises to bring a new thrilling experience to the 80s classic! Dirty Dancing in Concert launches a 36 city tour across the US and Canada in October. Fans can sign up for the presale now at Dirtydancinginconcert.com.

Audiences attending Dirty Dancing in Concert will experience the hit film in a unique and unforgettable way. A complete screening of the digitally remastered film will play as a band and singers perform the songs live, in sync with the film. Stay for the encore party and continue to sing and dance along with the band to your favorite Dirty Dancing songs.

Dirty Dancing in Concert will tour in the Fall of 2022 stopping in 36 cities. Opening in celebration of the 35th anniversary of the film, fans will have a new way to immerse themselves in the world of Dirty Dancing while celebrating the classic they know and love.

Dirty Dancing, written by Eleanor Bergstein, directed by Emile Ardolino, and starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in their most iconic movie roles, was a worldwide box-office sensation when it was released in 1987. Its soundtrack generated two multi-platinum albums and multiple singles, including the Academy Award®-winning best original song "(I've Had) The Time of My Life". Grossing more than $213 million worldwide, Dirty Dancing captured the hearts of audiences everywhere.

Set in the summer of 1963, Baby Houseman (Jennifer Grey) and her family vacation to the beautiful Catskills resort, Kellerman's. Intrigued by the staff's dance instructor, Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze), and the vastly different lifestyle of others, Baby finds herself learning to dance while having the time of her life and falling in love. It is a summer she'll never forget.



The 2022 Dirty Dancing in Concert Tour:

Halifax, NS October 23, 2022

Saint John, NB October 24, 2022

Charlottetown, PEI October 25, 2022

Portland, ME October 27, 2022

Boston October 28, 2022

Philadelphia October 29, 2022

Schenectady, NY October 30, 2022

London, ON November 1, 2022

Hamilton, ON November 2, 2022

Brantford, ON November 3, 2022

Detroit November 4, 2022

Columbus, OH November 5, 2022

South Bend, IN November 6, 2022

Indianapolis, IN November 7, 2022

Louisville, KY November 9, 2022

Akron, OH November 10, 2022

Rosemont, IL November 11, 2022

Milwaukee, WI November 12, 2022

Rockford, IL November 13, 2022

Atlanta November 15, 2022

Birmingham, AL November 16, 2022

Pensacola, FL November 17, 2022

Jacksonville, FL November 18, 2022

Tampa, FL November 19, 2022

Fort Lauderdale, FL November 20, 2022

Sarasota, FL November 22, 2022

West Palm Beach, FL November 23, 2022

Raleigh, NC November 25, 2022

Charlotte, NC November 26, 2022

Greensboro, NC November 27, 2022

Tysons, VA November 29, 2022

Norfolk, VA November 30, 2022

Richmond, VA December 1, 2022

Augusta, GA December 2, 2022

North Charleston, SC December 3, 2022

Savannah, GA December 4, 2022

Dirty Dancing in Concert's tour joins a series of live-to-film concerts touring internationally based on Lionsgate properties, including the highly successful La La Land in Concert, with more than 125 performances in 25 countries to date.

Tickets for Dirty Dancing in Concert go on sale on Friday, June 24, 2022. Dirtydancinginconcert.com