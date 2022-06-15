DIRTY DANCING IN CONCERT to Launch North American Tour This Fall
Dirty Dancing in Concert launches a 36 city tour across the US and Canada in October.
Relive the timeless love story of Baby and Johnny with Dirty Dancing in Concert, celebrating the film's 35th anniversary on a full-size cinema screen with a band and singers live on stage. With a soundtrack that defined a generation, Dirty Dancing in Concert promises to bring a new thrilling experience to the 80s classic! Dirty Dancing in Concert launches a 36 city tour across the US and Canada in October. Fans can sign up for the presale now at Dirtydancinginconcert.com.
Audiences attending Dirty Dancing in Concert will experience the hit film in a unique and unforgettable way. A complete screening of the digitally remastered film will play as a band and singers perform the songs live, in sync with the film. Stay for the encore party and continue to sing and dance along with the band to your favorite Dirty Dancing songs.
Dirty Dancing in Concert will tour in the Fall of 2022 stopping in 36 cities. Opening in celebration of the 35th anniversary of the film, fans will have a new way to immerse themselves in the world of Dirty Dancing while celebrating the classic they know and love.
Dirty Dancing, written by Eleanor Bergstein, directed by Emile Ardolino, and starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in their most iconic movie roles, was a worldwide box-office sensation when it was released in 1987. Its soundtrack generated two multi-platinum albums and multiple singles, including the Academy Award®-winning best original song "(I've Had) The Time of My Life". Grossing more than $213 million worldwide, Dirty Dancing captured the hearts of audiences everywhere.
Set in the summer of 1963, Baby Houseman (Jennifer Grey) and her family vacation to the beautiful Catskills resort, Kellerman's. Intrigued by the staff's dance instructor, Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze), and the vastly different lifestyle of others, Baby finds herself learning to dance while having the time of her life and falling in love. It is a summer she'll never forget.
The 2022 Dirty Dancing in Concert Tour:
Halifax, NS October 23, 2022
Saint John, NB October 24, 2022
Charlottetown, PEI October 25, 2022
Portland, ME October 27, 2022
Boston October 28, 2022
Philadelphia October 29, 2022
Schenectady, NY October 30, 2022
London, ON November 1, 2022
Hamilton, ON November 2, 2022
Brantford, ON November 3, 2022
Detroit November 4, 2022
Columbus, OH November 5, 2022
South Bend, IN November 6, 2022
Indianapolis, IN November 7, 2022
Louisville, KY November 9, 2022
Akron, OH November 10, 2022
Rosemont, IL November 11, 2022
Milwaukee, WI November 12, 2022
Rockford, IL November 13, 2022
Atlanta November 15, 2022
Birmingham, AL November 16, 2022
Pensacola, FL November 17, 2022
Jacksonville, FL November 18, 2022
Tampa, FL November 19, 2022
Fort Lauderdale, FL November 20, 2022
Sarasota, FL November 22, 2022
West Palm Beach, FL November 23, 2022
Raleigh, NC November 25, 2022
Charlotte, NC November 26, 2022
Greensboro, NC November 27, 2022
Tysons, VA November 29, 2022
Norfolk, VA November 30, 2022
Richmond, VA December 1, 2022
Augusta, GA December 2, 2022
North Charleston, SC December 3, 2022
Savannah, GA December 4, 2022
Dirty Dancing in Concert's tour joins a series of live-to-film concerts touring internationally based on Lionsgate properties, including the highly successful La La Land in Concert, with more than 125 performances in 25 countries to date.
Tickets for Dirty Dancing in Concert go on sale on Friday, June 24, 2022. Dirtydancinginconcert.com