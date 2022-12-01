Crossroads Comedy Theatre to Ring In The Holidays With December Programming

Crossroads Comedy Theater will welcome long time fans and new guests to celebrate the holidays this December with an assortment of programs, perfect for gift giving and a unique seasonal experience. All performances take place at Theatre Exile, located at 1340 S. 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14TH

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Come hear some of Philly's best storytellers regale you with their favorite tales about the holidays in Philly. We can't promise you'll hear about Wawa gobblers, booing Santa Claus, fights over the last furbee at KB Toys, but we can promise good stories and holiday cheer.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14TH

8:30 PM - 9:30 PM

For the first time in 2022, Crossroads Comedy Theater is proud to welcome a guest performance by Thank You Places: An Improvised Musical! This independently produced improvised show is a one-hour, Broadway-style musical that is entirely made up on the spot, created from a single audience suggestion! The story, the music, the lyrics, everything created just for you.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15TH

7:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Extree host Geoff Jackson will present news articles and clips to the cast who will be seeing them for the first time. The cast will then use the news to inspire the hilariously improvised scenes right on the spot!

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15TH

9:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Borrowed Time is a comedy showcase featuring a mix of improv, stand-up, sketch, and whatever else we can fit into the block.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16TH

7:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Get into the holiday spirit with this special edition of Study Hall! This night will feature lectures focused on themes around the holidays. This long-running comedy show mixes real lectures with improv comedy to create a show that is both entertaining and educational.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16TH

9:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Do you hear what I hear? That's the sound a movie being made right before your eyes! In this fully improvised show, audience members will pick a movie genre and supply suggestions to inspire the cast. Will they be saving hostages? Saving a small town? Saving a business? All of the above? Who knows!

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17TH

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

One of Philly's premiere improv teams reunites for one night only! Doing whatever it takes to make audiences laugh since 2013, this improv team has built a reputation domestically and abroad as a group of weirdos who create comedy that is always more than the sum of their parts. Give them a suggestion and watch as it gets turned into a recreation of the past, a twisted sci-fi dystopia, or possibly a feat of physical strength.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17TH

9:00 PM - 10:30 PM

Crossroads Comedy Theater is proud to present its second annual holiday variety show! This oversized show full of sketch comedy, music, stand-up, burlesque, clowning, celebrity impressions, and more is sure to put you in the holiday spirit. This is a one night only event you won't want to miss! Doors open at 8:30pm so you can come and partake in some holiday cheer with us. Drinks will be available for suggested donations.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting at xroadscomedy.com.