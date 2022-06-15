Crossroads Comedy Theater Celebrates One Year Birthday With Summer Shows

Crossroads Comedy Theater, home to some of Philadelphia's most recognized comedy shows and programs, such as Not Yet Rated and Study Hall, is celebrating its one year birthday with a series of hilarious presentations throughout the month of July. Audiences will be able to enjoy signature Crossroads comedy shows, plus some special one night only events, to ring in the one year anniversary of the company's debut of live performances.

"It's our one year anniversary, and we are so excited and grateful for our audiences that are enjoying our unique programming," said Crossroads Artistic Director and Founder Michael Marbach. " From returning favorites like Study Hall, Not Yet Rated, and Extree Extree, to special new shows including The Sideshow, we have performances for every type of comedy and improvisation fan."

PERFORMANCE OFFERINGS

Crossroads performances take place at Plays & Players Theatre, 1714 Delancey Place, Philadelphia

LEMME SEE YOUR FUNNY: OPEN MIC

July 13, 2022 @ 7:00PM | Tickets $8

This brand new Crossroads offering is a showcase for local stand-up comedians, funny storytellers, and the musings of hilarious folks. See some of the Philadelphia region's most LOL performers at this unique, one night only event.

CROSSROADS SKETCH COMEDY SHOWCASE

July 14, 2022 @ 9:00PM | Tickets $8

Celebrate one year of Crossroads Comedy Theater with this hilarious night of sketch comedy from the company's sketch writers, instructors, and students.

THE SIDESHOW

July 15, 2022 @ 7:00PM | Tickets $12

Step right up! See the variety of comedy wonders that Philly has to offer in the Sideshow Comedy Variety Showcase. You might see improv; you might see sketch; you might see dancing; you might see any number of fun, weird, or interesting performances! The Sideshow this month will be hosted by Alejandro Morales, founding member of stand-up collective Whiz City Comedy, producer and host of the monthly food-themed rap battle game show Eat Your Beats, creator of the web series Sadulous, and spanish-language improvisor with Que Comedy.

NO DIGGITY: IMPROV INSPIRED BY OLD SCHOOL HIP HOP AND R&B



July 15, 2022 @ 8:30pm | Tickets $10

No Diggity host, Tia Kemp, curates a playlist of old-school hip hop and R&B music videos that inspire the improvised scenes. Audience members will have the option to be quizzed on their old-school knowledge and if you guess correctly you might get to pick which video inspires the cast.

LATE NIGHT STAND-UP SPECIAL



July 15, 2022 @ 10:0pm | Tickets $16

Crossroads is happy to welcome headliner Marcely Jean-Pierre to this special late night edition of comedy fun. Jean-Pierre is a comedian, improviser, writer, and performer. He is a head writer and performer for sketch and improv troupe 'NYTEShift' and regularly performs improv with Philly area favorites 'The N Crowd,' 'Not Yet Rated' and 'Study Hall.' He'll be joined by a cast of special guests for this evening of hilarious fun.

STUDY HALL: COMEDY INSPIRED BY LECTURES



July 16, 2022 @ 7:00pm | Tickets $18

Study Hall is now in session! This long running comedy show mixes real lectures with improv comedy to create a show that is both entertaining and educational. Guests from all walks of life will lecture on a topic they are familiar with, after which our cast of amazing improvisers will use what they learned (or didn't learn) to create hilarious scenes right before your eyes! Whether you were the class president or the class clown- you will love Study Hall!

NOT YET RATED: ACTION BLOCKBUSTER

July 16, 2022 @ 8:30pm | Tickets $15

Just in time for summer movie season comes an action blockbuster never seen before! In a world filled with movies, this one has not been made. The elite cast will embark on a mission some of them may not survive: to create a completely improvised action movie right before the audience's eyes. You give them the suggestion, they give you the world. The heroes and villains, the mind blowing special effects, and something that resembles a plot! No script. No props. No time to waste.

FRIENDS AND AARON HERTZOG: A STAND-UP COMEDY SHOW

July 16, 2022 @ 10:00PM | Tickets $12

Stand-up Comedian Aaron Hertzog returns to Philadelphia for a night of stand-up with invited friends. Hertzog began his comedy career in Philadelphia where he developed a reputation as one of the best comedians in the city, making Comedy.com′s list of Ten Best Comedians in Philadelphia. He was also second runner-up in Helium Comedy Club's Philly's Phunniest Person Competition, beating out over 150 other competitors and was named "Best Stand-up Comedian" at the 2013 WitOut Awards for Philadelphia Comedy.

FREE IMPROV JAM AT CROSSROADS



July 17, 2022 @ 6:00PM | FREE

Itching for some stage time? Looking to try improv for the first time ever? Come on out to our Free Improv Jam! All experience levels are welcome to sign up and hop on stage. Don't have any improv experience? No worries! You'll be paired with a more experienced improviser so you two can shine together. You'll do a scene, have some fun, and maybe make some new friends.

EXTREE! EXTREE! COMEDY INSPIRED BY THE NEWS

July 17, 2022 @ 7:00PM | Tickets $5

Extree! Extree! Read all about it! This local comedy show uses the news of the week to inspire hilarious improvised scenes right before your eyes. News articles and videos are presented to the cast, after which the team creates scenes ranging from the absurd to the thought provoking. Features a core of regular performers and guests from other Crossroads shows and the world of improv at large.

BORROWED TIME FEATURING NYTESHIFT & THE RHUBARBS HOSTED BY JARBARI DORTCH

July 16, 2022 @ 8:00PM | Tickets $5

Borrowed Time is an indie comedy showcase hosted by a Philly-based stand-up comedian. Each show features a different combo of acts. Borrowed Time is a great opportunity to experience the wide variety of great comedic talent Philly has to offer!.

For tickets and more information, visit https://xroadscomedy.com.