Craig Thatcher Band to Perform The Music of Tom Petty

A celebration of the music of Tom Petty, as performed by the award-winning Craig Thatcher Band, encompasses Petty and the Heartbreakers at their finest, including both the hits and some hidden gems. On Friday, November 22nd, Craig Thatcher Band will present The Music of Tom Petty on the historic stage at the State Theatre.

Show time is 7:30 PM. Tickets are $29 and can be purchased by visiting the State Theatre Box Office, 453 Northampton Street, Easton, by calling 1-800-999-STATE, 610.252.3132 or online at www.statetheatre.org.

Beginning with selections from their debut album in 1976, CTB traces the various musical eras of this amazing talent with the same authority, research and musical expertise as when performing their popular "Eric Clapton Retrospective" and other fine musical tributes they perform. Spend an evening experiencing some timeless music from this sorely-missed master of pop music and beyond, Tom Petty.

Craig Thatcher is a guitarist who, while playing music of many different genres, is able to "channel" the style, tone and sound of all this great music yet, this show is not simply a note-for-note performance; its far more "in the style of." And Craig & Company do an authentic and convincing job of accomplishing this broad ranging and appealing musical endeavor.

Craig Thatcher Band has been entertaining audiences with their exciting brand of blues/rock music since 1993. Based in the Lehigh Valley, the Craig Thatcher Band features Craig on guitar/vocals as well as longtime member Wayde Leonard, on bass/vocals, Don Plowman on drums and Nyke Van Wyk on Violin. This is a must-see-live performing band; their on-stage energy and confidence is explosive!

For more info visit CraigThatcher.com





