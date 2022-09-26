Chef Jose Garces Unveils Line-Up for Chefs in Residency at Volvér for Second Season, Plus New Portuguese Menu

James Beard Award-Winner and Iron Chef Jose Garces has announced a brand new line-up for his Chefs in Residency Program at Volvér on Kimmel Cultural Campus. Back in time for the return of in-person performing arts, Garces kicks off season two with Chef Ruben "Big Rube" Harley (Chef Big Rube's Kitchen at Pitchers Pub) starting this week, and continues with Chef Chance Anies of Tabachoy, Chef Juan Lopez of On Point Bistro, Chef Tonii Hicks Private Chef and James Beard Fellow 2022, Chefs Ryan Elmore and Kaitlin Wines of Mom-Moms Kitchen, Owner Sally Song of Dim Sum Garden and one final chef to be announced for the season finale. Through a special donation program in partnership with the Garces Foundation, each Chef in Residency will have the opportunity to raise money to support their work with their current restaurant, or to use for the start of their next culinary journey. For Volvér's return for the 2022-2023 season, Garces continues to pay it forward and support emerging chefs and culinary talent within the Philadelphia region. Each Chef in Residency will showcase their top signature dishes on the Volvér menu for six to eight weeks, alongside Chef Garces' brand new menu of Portuguese inspired dishes.



The doors to Volvér officially start fall dinner service on Friday, September 23rd, with the Chefs in Residency Program debuting with Chef Big Rube's menu additions. Volvér's hours for the season will be from Wednesday to Sunday, from 4:00pm to 9:00pm, with a special pre-theatre menu served from 4:00pm to 6:30pm, and happy hour from 7:30pm to 9:00pm. Reservations are now available at www.volverrestaurant.com, via OpenTable, or by calling 215-670-2302. All guests to Volver must be vaccinated per Kimmel Cultural Campus policy. Volver is located at 300 S. Broad Street, in Center City, Philadelphia.



"After the successful debut season of the Chefs in Residency Program at Volvér, I'm so proud to be able to announce the second cohort has been selected," said Garces. "We're kicking this season off with Chef Reuben 'Big Rube' Harley, whose "Black Folks Style Cooking" has been making a big impact in the region. This, combined with his flair for fashion and design, made him an obvious choice to jump off this new season."



"We applaud Chef Jose Garces and look forward to seeing the celebrated Chef in Residency program continue to flourish in its second year," said Matías Tarnopolsky, President and CEO of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. "A new group of local culinary talents will be propelled into a greater public eye, while sharpening skills and sharing their cuisine with visitors to the Avenue of the Arts."



For the fall return of Volvér, Garces fans, foodies, arts patrons, neighbors and visitors will once again come together to celebrate the art of fine dining in the dual-concept space that features a giant oval bar and lush lounge on one side, and a performance kitchen where Chefs bring cuisine to the center stage on the other.



The low-lit lounge and bar are perfect for an intimate pre-theatre dinner, post-theatre drinks, happy hour, girls night out and date night. Patrons will find all the big vibes that include a sleek marble-topped curved bar, plush oversized seats, velvety banquets, sexy mood light, and floor-to-ceiling windows. A bold and colorful mural by artist and designer Conrad Booker cascades across the back wall, with visibility from every seat in the house. Booker spent one year hand-fusing, dying, cutting and stitching the one-of-a-kind mural out of 200 yards of burlap and 4,000 fiber buttons. As guests transition from the bar and lounge to the kitchen area, they will pass floor-to-ceiling wine racks with a sliding library-style ladder that can house 1,200 bottles of wine.



Down the stylish corridor, past the bottles of white and red, patrons will find a sprawling open-island kitchen where Chefs will create their art in front of the entire dining room. Each and every seat has a clear view of the artists at work as they create their magic for eager diners who want not just a meal but a full experience. For those looking for center-stage action, the marble-top Chef's counter offers seating for seven.



Volvér, which is Spanish for 'to return', will celebrate a new menu by Chef Garces, a new line-up for Chefs in Residency, but it will also celebrate the much-anticipated raising of the curtains across the stages of the Kimmel Cultural Campus for the new theatre and arts season.



Volvér's cuisine will continue to highlight Chef Garces' culinary travels around the world. The ever-evolving menu emphasizes seasonal ingredients prepared with modern techniques that capture and amplify their inherent flavors. For this new year, Chef will continue on his global journey and present Portuguese inspired cuisine.



"We are excited to launch our new menu at Volver this season," said Garces. "The menu features Portuguese inspired dishes that exemplify the foods bold and beautiful color. When developing this menu, we explored the beautiful cuisine of Portugal and the neighboring influences from Europe and the Mediterranean."



In addition to the exciting food line-up, Volvér fans will find a well-rounded bar program that is artistically approachable with options for every palate and to pair with every dish. Patrons will find hand-crafted cocktails, non-alcoholic mocktails, beer and cider on draft, and wine and champagne by the bottle and the glass. Cocktail highlights include the Brown Derby, with Old Grandad, Grapefruit, Lemon and Honey, and Pedraza with Corazon Tequila, Grapefruit, Aperol and Rosemary.

CHEFS IN RESIDENCY LINE-UP



Chef Jose Garces will shine the spotlight and support fellow chefs from the city and suburbs with a brand-new season of the Chefs in Residency Program that will feature the talents of seven emerging chefs celebrating diversity in cooking styles from Philadelphia to around the world. Each Chef in Residency will showcase their signature dishes as additions to the Volvér menu during a six to eight week period during the season.



Chefs In Residency is Chef Garces' way of taking the idea of featuring chefs at Volvér to the next level. "Chefs in Residency is back for a second year with a whole new line-up of fresh and talented faces and cooking styles," said Garces. "As a Latin Chef and business owner, I've faced my share of adversity and am grateful to be in a place where I can 'pay it forward' to those emerging onto the Philadelphia food scene with ambitious goals of their own."



Chef Garces is proud to announce the line-up for year two, as follows:



Chef Reuben "Big Rube" Harley (he/him)

Owner, Chef Big Rube's Kitchen at Pitchers Pub

September 21 to November 13, 2022

@chefbigrube

Funding will help support Anderson Monarchs



"I'm bringing the original cuisine of America, aka blackfolkstylecooking, to the forefront," said Chef Big Rube. "Most folks knows it by soul food or southern cooking, I never co-signed those because like every ethnicity in the world we call their cuisine by its name and southern and soul is a blank canvas in my humble opinion, plus my grandma aka Nan always said blackfolk cooking...and that meant something to me."



He added, "I agreed to do this collaboration because Jose and my relationship goes back to photographing his events, and to sharing ghost kitchens next to each other in the Mantua section of West Philly. Plus it is a chance to broaden my audience as much as possible giving folks authentic organic cultural cuisine."



Chef Big Rube became a well-known name in Philadelphia starting in 2000. He turned local company Mitchell and Ness into a household name with their fashionable vintage "throwback" sports jerseys. He had top celebrities rocking them in major media outlets including Time Magazine, Sports Illustrated, New York Times, NBC Today Show, HBO Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel and others. He was also one of Philadelphia's most well-known street photographers, whose Street Gazing photos ran in the Philadelphia Daily News from 2011 to 2017.



Chef Big Rube started to expand his repertoire in 2013 and started doing pop-ups at prominent restaurants in Philadelphia from Zavino doing his Ground Turkey lasagna to his signature fried chicken and waffles at Toast, Vesper and St. Benjamin's Tap Room and more. He began winning competitions against seasoned chefs. His style of cooking reflects that of southern Black folk flavors that fed plantations and Northeast estates passed down from his grandma to guest's mouths. For the last ten years, he has been bringing a new audience to his culinary offerings that he was doing in the 90's selling his food to Philly's hair-salons and barbershops for their hungry patrons wearing throwback jerseys before he made them famous.



For Big Rube's dishes, patrons will find the following additions to the Volvér menu:

Appetizers



Crispy Fried Okra

Pickled 'HOLLA!' Aioli| Paprika Salt



Biscuit N Berries

House Buttermilk Biscuit | Strawberry Butter



Dynamite Turkey Rolls

Confit turkey | Jimmy Nardello pepper | "MUMBO" sweet and sour sauce



Chef's Garden Salad

Hard boiled egg | cherry tomato | pecorino | honey Dijon vinaigrette

Entree



Famous Fried Chicken

Braised greens | Mac and cheese with pimento cheese



Cornmeal Battered White Fish

Pickled Holla sauce | haricot verts | salsa verde | cornbread croutons



Rube's Meatloaf.

100% Beef | Braised cabbage | house made bbq sauce | potato puree |confit shallot



Othello Pasta

Bucatini | tiger shrimp | repper relish| pecorino | whipped ricotta

Dessert



Milk and Cookies

Madagascar vanilla ice cream | chocolate chips



Lemon Cake

Meyer lemon butter cream | seasonal berries



For his charity, Chef Big Rube will support Anderson Monarchs, a sports-based youth development organization based in South Philadelphia. In the ensuing years, Monarchs programs have provided athletic and educational opportunities to thousands of underserved youth in Philadelphia. Programs include developmental sports leagues; high level soccer, basketball and baseball travel teams; camps and clinics; and off-field support such as leadership and character development, high school and college prep, and opportunities for travel and exposure. The Anderson Monarchs are part of the Philadelphia Youth Organization (PYO). PYO is a 501(C)(3) non-profit organization that provides fiscal support and governance for the Monarchs.



Chef selected this charity because baseball is his favorite sport, and this program helps bring baseball back to the community and Black youth in South Philadelphia.



For more information about them, visit:

https://andersonmonarchs.org/donate



The season will continue with the following Chefs in Residency. Menus and additional information will be announced closer to each residency.

NEXT CHEFS IN RESIDENCY



Chef Chance Anies (he/him)

Chef/Owner, Tabachoy

@tabachoyphilly

November 16 to January 8, 2022

Funding will support the opening of a new brick and mortar restaurant



Tabachoy started as a passion project, when Chef noticed Philadelphia had very few Filipino food options. He grew up cooking alongside his dad, a personal chef in DC, and he was always interested in pursuing a career in the culinary field. Chef started hosting pop up dinners to see if people might be interested in his food, then in August of 2019, he quit his full time job doing research at Temple Med School, and bought a food cart, which I parked right outside his old office. Three years and a global pandemic later, they are opening our first brick and mortar restaurant in Bella Vista."



He said, "I'm excited to serve Filipino food out of a restaurant like Volver. And also to be in this residency with many other great chefs, is such an honor. I plan on using this money to grow my business. With our restaurant opening soon, we will need all the support we can get!"



Sample Dishes:

Kare Kare - beef short rib, with peanut and toasted jasmine rice sauce, served with long beans, Bok choy, and eggplant.



Pancit Palabok: rice noodles topped with pork bolognese made from with annatto, shrimp stock, garlic, ginger, onion, topped with boiled egg, shrimp, pork cracklin, scallion and bonito flakes.



Salmon Sinigang: poached salmon in sour tamarind broth, with edamame, fennel, and scallion



Chef Juan Lopez (he/him)

Owner, On Point Bistro

January 11 to February 12, 2023

@onpointbistro (Instagram)

@OnPointBistro (Twitter)

@onpointbistro (Facebook)

Funds raised will support opening a new catering division and creating culinary jobs



Juan Lopez is originally from a small, rural town in Puebla, Mexico. Lopez grew up watching his grandmother cook directly from the land- raising her own animals and growing product. He always enjoyed watching her cook. But, it wasn't until he moved to the United States years later that he first stepped foot in a kitchen himself. Lopez started working in kitchens in a pizza shop in Brooklyn, NY before heading to Philadelphia. He has worked in every restaurant position imaginable - from dishwasher to restaurant owner.



He currently owns On Point Bistro, a small brunch spot in Philadelphia. Lopez has worked at many popular spots throughout the city - Alma de Cuba, Buddakan, El Vez, Distrito, Garces Catering, and Amada to name a few, and was formerly the Chef de Cuisine at Garces Trading Company before setting out on his own in 2016 to open On Point Bistro in South Philadelphia.



When he's not busy making his hollandaise from scratch daily or prepping specials for the menu, you can find him chasing after his two young children- Santiago (7) and Veda (3)- along with his wife, Mallory, at the local rec center.



"I'm looking forward to getting back into the fine dining scene and pushing myself to think creatively," said Chef Lopez. "Sometimes it's easy to get caught in auto-pilot when running your own small brunch spot, and this will give me the chance to challenge myself and showcase the more fine-dining side of my culinary work."



He added, "While brunch is my current business, fine dining and events is my passion. I would love to expand into more catering and special events. This opportunity with the Residency will help us better market that. Hopefully it will also help us create more jobs in the culinary field for our local community. "

Sample Dishes



Focaccia Crostini- Pierre Robert Cheese, honeycrisp apples, shaved fennel, lemon truffle honey



Grilled Octopus, butter beans, prosciutto brodo, celery root puree



Pan seared duck breast, filo dough nest stuffed with kabocha squash espuma, brussels sprouts, duck jus



House made potato Gnocchi with fontina truffle cream, bacon lardons, wild mushrooms, asparagus (can be vegetarian)



Pan Seared Scallops, Preserved Lemon Celery Root Purée, Roasted Golden Baby Beets, Scallop Jus



Lamb Bolognese- Gigli Toscani Pasta, Ground Lamb, Carrots, Fennel, w/ Basil & Pecorino Romano



For Women's History Month (March):

Chef Tonii Hicks (she/her)

Private Chef and James Beard Fellow 2022

February 15 to March 19, 2023

Funds raised will help open a brand new commissary kitchen



Tonii Hicks was born and raised in Philadelphia. Chef focuses on mentoring upcoming chefs, culinary education, community engagement, and food science and innovation. With her Bachelor of Science degree in Culinary Science from Drexel University, Chef Hicks has studied how to manipulate food from a rudimentary state to a delectable entrée. While working over 10 years in the industry and in the finest restaurants in the city, Hicks has learned the importance of food and its applications. Her true passion lies in using her art to acknowledge, educate, and do what it takes to invest in social justice in Philadelphia. Tonii Hicks has recently been mentioned as a summer 2022 James Beard House fellow sponsored by Visit Philadelphia.



"I am excited for this program because even more people will get the chance to eat my food and experience my passion in the kitchen," said Hicks. "I always felt that I had no culture and the more I can share what I enjoy eating, cooking and being creative with people helps me define and shape the culture I was missing. Secondly, I get to fundraise for my commissary kitchen!"



Hicks added, "I plan on using the money to help fund my goal of opening a commissary kitchen here in Philadelphia. The commissary kitchen will provide the community with access to hands-on culinary knowledge and serve as a kitchen space for chefs and a studio space for creators. Unlike most Black-owned businesses in Philadelphia I want to own the building that I invest in. Being able to own land in my community while providing useful resources is something that I cherish."

Sample Dishes:

Salmon Fritters with hot pepper remoulade

Roasted Potato Salad

Szechuan shrimp tostada

Whole fish

Banana Pudding Tart



Chefs Ryan Elmore (he/him) and Kaitlin Wines (she/her)

Chefs, Mom-Moms Kitchen

March 22 to April 23, 2023

@mommomnomnom

Funds raised will support Polish American culture in Port Richmond by working with the local Polish American Society



Elmore was born at the Jersey Shore (Toms River) where he resided until he turned 18. He then moved to Philly to attend Temple University's Hospitality Program. He lived with his Italian-American grandmother (Grammy) and his Polish-American Grandfather (Pop-Pop) until he was 10 years old. His grandmother cooked every meal and inspired his love for cooking. They would host their brothers and sisters every Sunday for a big dinner which he always helped prepare. Her hard work, hospitality and love for cooking inspire him in everything he does - especially Mom-Mom's.



He said, "I spent years bartending in the city, namely for the Vetri group, Memphis Taproom, Jose Pistola's, and Vedge. My only cooking experience prior was working at a pizza shop at Temple tossing pies until 3am. The money behind the bar was too good to pass up so I honed my cooking skills at home and worked to pay off my student loans by bartending."



Wines was born in Philly, raised at the Shore (Ocean City) and moved to Philly in 2008 after attending Ramapo University for Spanish and Italian. She spent many days baking with Mom-Mom (Rita Chmielewski, who turned 99 in February) when she was growing up. Mom-Mom is Kaitlin's Polish-American who they named their business after. Mom-Mom owned and operated a bakery in the 50's-60's in/around Bridesburg called The Chmielewski Bakery and was famous for her "Sour Cream Pound Cake".



The two crossed paths while bartending together at Triumph Brewery in Old City. After a few late night pierogi parties the idea for Mom-Mom's Polish Food Cart was born. The food cart opened in 2013 and is still operating today. Their first brick and mortar opened at 2551 Orthodox St in 2018 and was featured on Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives in November of 2020 and their second brick and mortar location opened in March of 2021. They had to unfortunately close the Orthodox St location in January of 2021 due to the pandemic, their lease being up, and the costs they were putting into opening the South St location.



"Well first off we've been inspired from Jose's restaurants for a long time" said Elmore. "Eating at Amada was beyond our means but we made it work. It's like a dream come true and surreal to be chosen for this opportunity. We look forward to showcasing the underrepresented cuisine of Polish food. We represent the next generation of Polish-Americans and we are proud to bring in young blood and creativity into such an amazing cuisine."



Wines said, "We plan to us money to help preserve Polish American culture in Port Richmond by working with the local Polish American Society."



Sample dishes:

Pierogi, Golabki (stuffed cabbage), Bigos (Hunter's Stew), Pickled Herring on Rye with fresh horseradish, Beet Salad, and more.



For Asian and Pacific Heritage Month (May):

Owner, Sally Song (she/her)

Owner, Dim Sum Garden

April 26 to June 4, 2023

@dimsumgarden

Funds raised will help support the opening of a new restaurant



Song said, "Our story began in 2003 when head chef Shizhou Da came to the US with the original recipe for Xiao Long Bao -Chinese steamed soup dumplings. She is the 5th generation of the original chef who created the very first Xiao Long Bao in China and has over 30 years of experience in making fresh, traditional homemade Shanghai style dim sum."



She continued, "After 5 years' restaurant business in North Jersey and New York, Chef Shizhou Da and her daughter Sally decided to bring Shanghai's finest dumplings to Philadelphia in 2013. They chose a great restaurant location in Philly Chinatown at 1020 Race Street and attracted more and more people to come to try a bite of Shanghai style dim sum."



"Chefs in Residency program is a testament to Jose's legacy in Philadelphia," said Song. "I believe this program is a great opportunity. We're extremely grateful to be among the selected chefs and hope to use the platform to further push the strong presence of Chinese cuisine in Philadelphia. Our restaurant is a celebration of authentic Shanghainese cuisine and we look forward to bringing our cuisine to a larger audience."



Funds raised will help Song begin the process to open a second much-anticipated brick and mortar restaurant in the Philadelphia area.



Final Finale Chef

June 7 to July 30, 2023



One final chef will be featured starting in June for the grand finale and final curtain call to a tasty second season. Please stay tuned after January 1st for the announcement of the final Chef in Residency.



During each Chef's residency, the featured Chef will celebrate the launch of their menu on Opening Night, and the Chef will be invited to showcase their talents and have a presence during service as their schedule and their own restaurant duties allow. For information on each Chef's schedule of live appearances, visit social media and stay tuned to the website.

CHEF MATCHING GIFT PROGRAM



The new Chefs in Residency Program will raise funds to support emerging chefs and their current and/or future projects. Donations can be made, similar to tipping a server, when the dinner check is presented. The Garces Foundation will match up to the first $5,000, giving each resident chef the opportunity to raise at least $10,000. The matching grant will be donated by the Garces Foundation, which offers additional resources for the hospitality industry like medical and educational services that the resident chef can take advantage of for themselves or their staff, and to help them reach their goal/pivot.



"We are thrilled to support these talented chefs and to be a partner in the chefs in residency project," said Garces Foundation Executive Director Robin Morris. "Philly's food scene is the best in the country because of the dynamic energy and work ethic of our immigrant food workers and the diversity of chefs and cuisines."



VOLVER NEW PORTUGUESE INSPIRED MENU OFFERINGS



SNACKS/SMALL PLATES



FRIED DEVILED EGGS "Ovos Verdes"

SMOKED TOMATO AIOLI| ARUGULA | PRESERVED TUNA | PORK CHORIZO



SHORT RIB SKEWERS "Pica Pau"

BRAISED SHORT RIB | PAPRIKA BEER GRAVY | PICKLED CRUDITE | CRISPY SHALLOT



JERUSELEM ARTICHOKES WITH KALE "Tupin Ambos"

SUNCHOKE PUREE | POACHED FIGS | HAZELNUT CRUMBLE | BLACK KALE



CRAB TURNOVERS "Chamucas"

BUTTERED CRAB & POTATO EMPANADA | HERBED LABNE | SHELLFISH CURRY



CHEESY POTATOES "Batatas"

CARAMELIZED ONIONS | RACLETTE CHEESE | SHERRY VINEGAR | MARCONA ALMONDS



SEASONAL SALAD "Salada Sazonal"

MIX GREENS | CANDIED ALMONDS |FRIED GOAT CHEESE | RED WINE FIGS | CREAMY ORANGE VINAIGRETTE



GARLIC SHRIMP "Carbininheiros al Ajillo"

PRESERVED LEMON PUREE | CHARRED CHERRY TOMATOES | GARLIC BUTTER



KALE AND CHORIZO SOUP "Caldo Verde"

KALE | CONFIT POTATO | CHORIZO | CORNBREAD CROUTONS



ENTREES



GRILLED SEA BASS "Branzino com Faces Coetrada"

PARMESAN EMUSLION | CHILLED FAVA BEAN & FIELD PEA SALAD | LEMON | MINT | CURED EGG



SPICED ROASTED CHICKEN "Frango Piri Piri"

BLACK-EYED PEA SALAD | LEMON VINAIGRETTE | SALT AND VINEGAR CHIPS



COFFEE RUBBED SIRLOIN "Bife a Café"

DRY AGED SIRLOIN | BRANDY CREAM | MUSHROOM & BACON ESCABECHE | SERRANO HAM | POACHED EGG



DUCK RICE WITH PEPPERONI "Arroz de Pato"

ROASTED DUCK BREAST | KALE | PICKLED RED ONION | NORA CHILE AIOLI | LARDO



DESSERT



POACHED MERINGUE "Farogias Congeladas"

KIWI SORBET | PINEAPPLE | MERINGUE CLOUD | VANILLA CUSTARD



PORT CUSTARD "Pudim"

VANILLA FLAN | SHERY WINE CARAMEL | FRESH FRUIT .



RICE PUDDING "ARROZ DOCE"

CHERRY | ALMOND | COCONUT CRUNCH | WHIPPED ALMOND GANACHE





VOLVER GENERAL INFORMATION



Volvér is located at 300 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Inside the Campus, Volvér is located near the Spruce Street entrance of the Commonwealth Plaza. This season at Volvér, patrons will be able to enjoy pre-theater, happy hour and a la carte menus in 80 seats in the lounge and dining room, seven seats at the Chef's counter, and 12 seats around the bar.



Doors are now open for fall dining season. The second Chefs in Residency additions will begin officially on Friday, September 23rd. Patrons will find a special three course pre-theater menu running from 4:00pm to 6:30pm, every Wednesday to Sunday, for $56 per person. The menu will include items from both Volver's featured menu as well as items from the Resident Chef. For those not heading to curtain call, happy hour will run daily from 7:30pm to 9:00pm with drink and small bite specials that will launch in early October.



Season hours this year will be Wednesday to Friday, from 4:00pm to 9:00pm, and Saturday/Sunday from Noon to 9:00pm.



To make or cancel a reservation, please visit the website, reserve on Open Table, or call Volvér at 215-670-2303.

ABOUT CHEF JOSE GARCES



Iron Chef, father, husband, James Beard Award-winner, entrepreneur, and food innovator, Chef Jose Garces is known as a leading culinary authority of Spanish and Latin-American food. From the Spanish tapas at Amada, his first restaurant, to the playful Japanese street food at Okatshe in Atlantic City, Chef Garces continually pushes the boundaries of culinary excellence.



While he maintains his successful career owning and operating full-service restaurants, Chef Garces is also looking toward the future, with an increased focus on bringing restaurant-quality experiences to the homes and businesses of culinary enthusiasts in new and interesting ways. From enhanced home delivery options and virtual online cooking demos, to live online cooking classes, Chef Garces is excited to connect with both fans of his work on television, as well as the home cook who would like to experience "chef life" in their own kitchen. Chef Garces is the author of two cookbooks, Latin Evolution and The Latin Road Home, published by Lake Isle Press. To learn more, please visit, www.chefgarces.com or follow him on social media on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

