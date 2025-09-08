Cecilia Corrigan to Bring THE GAY DIVORCE To Philly Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fresh off a sold-out run at The Brick in Brooklyn, Cecilia Corrigan is bringing THE GAY DIVORCE to Philadelphia September 20 & 21, 2025, at Vox Populi. This show, which examines the cultural conversation around queer femininity, domestic abuse, and codependency, is part of the 2025 Philadelphia Fringe Festival, dedicated to fostering the spirit of independently produced theatre both locally and globally. Press is welcome both nights.

"THE GAY DIVORCE is everything to me!", says creator Cecilia Corrigan. "I am beyond excited to be bringing it to Philly, which is the little spicy incubator where I grew up making my first plays and weird performances in warehouses and basements around the city, including some at Fringe. It feels meaningful to be coming back to Philly like a prodigal thot daughter with my new monster baby along for the ride."

A hilarious one-woman "nightmare romcom" created and performed by Cecilia Corrigan, THE GAY DIVORCE examines what it means to be embarrassing and cringe today-to want things or to hope for things a little too earnestly in a world that's actively, cynically resistant to recognizing that earnestness. Itself "ecstatically cringe," the work unpacks the patriarchal structures that haunt even queer, lesbian relationships. Corrigan presents a breakout roster of chaotic femme characters mined from the cultural ore of horror films, TikTok influencers, Barbie, and Pee-wee's Playhouse (if Pee-wee were a basic girl with access to the thousands of years of trauma and wisdom of burned-up witches) - characters who all just want to feel successful or validated in the safety of their own queer utopia, however uncool and no matter the cost.