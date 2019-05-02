Bucks County Playhouse Kicks Off Season with DIAL M FOR MURDER

Would you survive if murder called? Betrayal, passion and greed are potent motivations for a perfect crime in "Dial 'M' for Murder," a spine-tingling thriller, which was famously filmed by Alfred Hitchcock featuring his muse, Grace Kelly, and Ray Milland.

Written by Frederick Knott and directed by Mike Donahue ("The Legend of Georgia McBride"), "Dial 'M' for Murder" will kick off Bucks County Playhouse's 80th Anniversary Season, May 17 - June 15. The official opening night performance is Saturday, May 18 at 7:30 pm. The 2019 Bucks County Playhouse 80th Season is sponsored by Bank of America.

Executive Producer Robyn Goodman, Producing Director Alexander Fraser and Producer Josh Fiedler recently announced details on the production's casting and creative team. "Dial 'M' for Murder" features Olivia Gilliatt ("Mother of the Maid" at The Public) as Margot, Clifton Duncan (BCP's "Clue: On Stage" and "The Play That Goes Wrong") as Max Halliday, JD Taylor ("Apologia", "The Last Match") as Tony, Grant Harrison as Captain Lesgate and Thompson (Amazon's "The Tick" and CBS' "God Friended Me"), and Graeme Malcom as Inspector Hubbard ("Equus" and "Translations" on Broadway).

"Throughout its 80-year history, the Playhouse has produced plays that have held up to the definition of 'classic.' It seems fitting that we launch this anniversary season with Frederick Knott's timeless masterpiece of nail-biting suspense," says Executive Producer Robyn Goodman. "The play is as fresh and fascinating as it was when it appeared on Broadway in 1952. We know that Mike Donahue, this incredible design team and fantastic cast are working hard to ensure there are extra thrills and chills waiting for our audiences."

Tony believes he has plotted the perfect crime. When the tables are turned, however, Tony will stop at nothing to make sure his plans succeed. The play that inspired Hitchcock's classic film weaves an ever-tightening web of danger and deception that keeps audiences hooked from the start all the way up to the breathtaking final curtain.

The creative team for "Dial 'M' for Murder" includes scenic design by Bucks County Playhouse Artistic Associate Anna Louizos (BCP's "42ndStreet," "School of Rock" on Broadway), costume design by Tristan Raines ("The Convent" NYArts), lighting design by Scott Zielinski ("Oklahoma!" on Broadway) and sound design by Bart Fasbender (BCP's "42nd Street", Off-Broadway's "The Other Josh Cohen"), Christine Goldman Bagwell (BCP's "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story") is Props Master and J. Jared Janas ("Sunset Boulevard") provides the hair and wig design. J. Allen Suddeth ("Pretty Woman" on Broadway) is fight director. Casting is by Geoff Josselson, CSA.

The production will play the following schedule: Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m., Wednesdays at 2:00 pm (plus an additional evening performance Wednesday June 12 at 7:30 pm), Thursdays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8:00 p.m. (except Friday, June 7 at 7:00 p.m.), Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. The opening night performance on Saturday, May 18 will be at 7:30 p.m.

Single tickets to "Dial 'M' for Murder" are on sale now. Tickets start at $55. Special rates for groups of 10 or more. Season ticket packages are still available. For complete details, and to purchase tickets, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org, call 215-862-2121, or visit the box office at 70 South Main Street, New Hope, PA.





