Bucks County Playhouse Invites Community to 'Write a Love Letter to Bucks County' for SHE LOVES ME

In celebration of Bucks County Playhouse’s production of the classic Broadway romantic comedy “She Loves Me”, running now through Sept. 14, the Playhouse and the Bucks County Herald are inviting community members to share their affection for the region in a special “Love Letter to Bucks County” initiative.

Inspired by “She Loves Me” — the charming musical that was the basis for the blockbuster film You’ve Got Mail — the campaign encourages participants to express what they love most about Bucks County. In the show, two feuding clerks exchange a series of anonymous love letters without realizing they are writing to each other. In this local twist, the Playhouse is asking the community to skip the anonymity and write heartfelt tributes to the people, places and experiences that make Bucks County so special.

“Bucks County is filled with beauty, culture and history,” says Nicole Hackmann, Bucks County Playhouse Executive Director. “This project is a chance for residents and visitors to share their personal connections to our region and celebrate what makes it truly unique.”

Participants are invited to write about anything they cherish in Bucks County — from iconic landmarks like Bucks County Playhouse, the Michener Museum and Fonthill Castle to favorite restaurants, parks, trails and hidden gems. Selected letters will be featured online, on social media and compiled into a special “Love Letter to Bucks County” collection.

As a bonus, everyone who submits a letter will be entered into a drawing to win a Bucks County Playhouse Package for Two, including tickets to a future Playhouse production, dinner at The Deck and more. The drawing will be held on the closing night of “She Loves Me,” Sunday, September 14.

To submit your love letter, visit buckscountyplayhouse.org/she-loves-me.