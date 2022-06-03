Bucks County Playhouse Announces 6th Oscar Hammerstein Festival With Presentation Of New Musical Comedy

Bucks County Playhouse will present a special presentation of a new Broadway musical, "Female Troubles," at the sixth Oscar Hammerstein Festival on Saturday, June 18 at 7:30 pm. The presentation, which is part concert, part insider's preview, is open to the public. Tickets are $35.

At the Saturday night event, current Tony-nominee lyricist Amanda Green ("Mr. Saturday Night" on Broadway) and composer Curtis Moore (Emmy nominated for his music on Amazon Prime's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") will lead a concert featuring cast members including Tony nominated Lesli Margherita (BCP's Miss Adelaide from "Guys and Dolls").

"We are very excited that the Playhouse is playing an integral part in developing this very funny and timely musical. And its writing team is at the top of their game," says Playhouse Executive Producer Robyn Goodman, who will also interview Green and Moore about the process of developing a new musical for Broadway.

With a book by Jennifer Crittenden ("Seinfeld") and Gabrielle Allan (HBO's Emmy-winning "Veep"), "Female Troubles" takes on a headline grabbing topic in a blazingly funny way.

The evening recalls the famous backers' auditions that Green's Tony-winning father Adolph Green and his writing partner Betty Comden ("Singing in the Rain," "The Will Rogers Follies," "On the Town") performed in the 1950's and 1960's to find investors for their upcoming shows.

The Saturday event was one of the details about the sixth Oscar Hammerstein Festival announced by Producing Director Alexander Fraser and Producer Josh Fiedler. The Festival is an annual celebration of the importance of lyrics in the creation of new musicals.

Elinor Benton and her Lady's Maid, both find themselves surprisingly and undeniably knocked up! Since they are unmarried and it is England in the 19th century, they have a big problem. They set off on a hilarious carriage trip to London to find a solution to their "female troubles." This uproarious comedy takes a clear-eyed view of the present through the lens of 1810.

Bucks County Playhouse's Oscar Hammerstein Festival is named in honor of the master writer whose countless accomplishments during his illustrious career have included mentoring a young Stephen Sondheim at Hammerstein's Highland Farm in Bucks County. The weekend of events is part of a year-long program that offers expert mentorship to early career composers and lyricists.

Also scheduled for this year's festival is a private presentation by composers and lyricists working in Roundabout Theatre Company's Space Jam Program. For the third year, Bucks County Playhouse is partnering with Roundabout Theatre Company by offering two teams of composers and lyricists an artistic retreat in Bucks County. Space Jam is a playwright-support initiative designed to give writers the time and space to work through various types of solo and group writing retreats. This year, Oscar Hammerstein Festival will preview works by the two teams at a presentation reserved for Bucks County Playhouse subscribers.

Single tickets for the Saturday night benefit presentation of "Female Troubles" are $35. To purchase tickets or for more information on Bucks County Playhouse visit buckscountyplayhouse.org or call the box office at (215) 862-2121.