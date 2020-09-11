Bristol Riverside Theatre to Stream Vinny DePonto's MENTAL AMUSEMENTS

The virtual performances will take place Thursday September 24 at 7:30pm, Friday September 25 at 7:30pm, Saturday September 26 at 5:30pm & 7:30pm.

This fall, renowned mentalist and Drama Desk nominee Vinny DePonto (Charlatan) will bring audiences a new kind of online experience with his interactive show Mental Amusements, presented by Bristol Riverside Theatre. The virtual performances of Mental Amusements will take place Thursday September 24 at 7:30pm, Friday September 25 at 7:30pm, Saturday September 26 at 5:30pm & 7:30pm and tickets are available now at brtstage.org.

Mental Amusements is a brand-new, interactive, virtual magic reading show by award winning mentalist Vinny DePonto. Since Vinny can't go to Coney Island, he's bringing the carnival to computer screens. Audiences will be granted admission into a carefully crafted carnival for the mind, designed exclusively for the virtual stage. Experience mind control through the screen! Predictions of decisions made by randomly selected participants! Secret thoughts revealed - images, names, star signs, and more!

Tickets to Mental Amusements are $35 for General Admission, which allows audience members watch the show and comment without being seen or heard. Front Row tickets are $50 and allow audience members to participate in the show and maybe even have their minds read. A link to the show, along with the magic password, will be sent via email 24 hours prior to the show time. Tickets are available at brtstage.org

The work of theater-maker and mentalist Vinny DePonto uses a combination of psychological tricks, illusion, visual art and immersive storytelling. His most recent off-Broadway stage show Charlatan was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Production. The New York Times says, "Mr. DePonto's craftsmanship consistently impresses." New York Daily News calls DePonto's one-man performance "breathtaking." In addition to his live performances, DePonto's consulting work was featured in the most recent production of Angels in America on Broadway, in Lincoln Center's Ghost Light and in hit television shows on the Discovery Channel, NBC and Netflix. He is also a member of the award-winning theater group Third Rail Projects. His solo work has been supported by Ars Nova, American Conservatory Theatre, Here Arts and The Orchard Project. He enjoys colorful socks, burrata and your deep, dark secrets. He currently lives in Brooklyn, New York.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You