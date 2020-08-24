Black Theatre Alliance of Philadelphia Announces Micro-Grants

The coalition will disperse $200 micro-grants to 20 local Black artists to invest in themselves in any way.

The Black Theatre Alliance of Philadelphia (BTAP) will be re-distributing recently donated funds to Black theatre community members through micro grants, in an effort to support each other through this difficult time.

The Steering Committee comprised of Ang Bey, Newton Buchanan, Walter DeShields, Dr. Ardencie Hall-Karambe, Noelle Diane Johnson, LaNeshe Miller - White, Lindsay Smiling, Garrick Vaughan, Tai Verley, and Brian Anthony Wilson will be going over all of the applications.

To be considered by the committee, please fill out the form here. You must be Black to apply. Artists will be paid ONLY through PayPal. You must have a PayPal account.

Learn more at https://www.blacktheatrephiladelphia.org/micro-grant.

