Bilingual Sunset Cello Show Explores Forbidden Queer Love This Summer

At sunset on June 11 and 12, Journey Arts will present an evocative, original cello trio show – in Spanish and English – by visionary Philadelphia artist Daniel de Jesús (they/them), accompanied by a Spanish meal by Puerto Rican chef Cynthia Salamanca, chef-owner of Sandra's Kitchen (she/her).

At picturesque Bartram's Garden in West Philadelphia, Table Sessions: Daniel de Jesús brings audiences into a musical and culinary exploration of Sonetos de Amor Oscuro, the poetry of Federico García Lorca (1898–1936), which chronicles forbidden and unrequited queer love against the repressive backdrop of pre-Civil War Spain in the 1930s.

The poetry's longing and desire is interpreted and made palpable through the intertwining of three cellos, passionate vocals, and a dinner featuring the rich flavors of Andalusia. The evening draws inspiration from Lorca's poetic duende, a term Lorca used to describe a raw, untamed power, born from the soul, that ignites intense emotion and authentic expression.

Conceived and composed by cellist and multidisciplinary artist de Jesús, the performance presents a tapestry of baroque elegance woven in with modern Latin American soul. Performed in both Spanish and English, the work bridges cultures and eras, complete with costumed performers transporting audiences to another period of time.

Under a spacious outdoor tent overlooking the Schuylkill River at sunset, audiences will listen, eat and converse around shared tables, savoring a curated meal inspired by the flavors of Granada, Lorca's home town in Andalusia, Spain. With experience at Steak 48 and catering group Constellations, Chef Salamanca is a Philadelphia caterer who frequently dedicates time to community service, especially feeding people experiencing homelessness. Both nights are rain or shine.

“Daniel de Jesús is a Philadelphian artist with Puerto Rican roots translating their cultural, queer, and artistic identity into a poetic musical encounter with history and emotion,” says Marla Burkholder, Artistic Director of Journey Arts. “Daniel's art, and this performance in particular, epitomizes the dark beauty of duende. They are inviting us into an experience of repression meeting unbounded creative energy. It is both deeply personal and profoundly universal.”

“Lorca's duende is central to this work,” says de Jesús. “With this Table Series performance, we will passionately bring together the five senses to honor an unexplainable and bursting spirit that Lorca understood connects us all.”

Table Sessions: Daniel de Jesús, is another ambitious work presented by Journey Arts. It continues Journey Arts' mission to amplify diverse voices and create opportunities for Philadelphia artists to expand their practices. Table Sessions, known for their intimate fusion of performance, cuisine, and conversation, offer a sensation-filled artistic experience designed to deepen audience engagement with the artists' work.

About the Artists:

Daniel de Jesús (composer/vocals/cello): A multidisciplinary artist blending medieval and baroque aesthetics with Latin American influences. De Jesús's work spans music, visual art, and composition, and they currently serve as Music Education and Community Outreach Director at Esperanza.

Carolina Diazgranados (cello): A seasoned cellist with a master's in String Pedagogy from Temple University, Diazgranados brings her extensive classical training and performance experience to the ensemble.

Mel Hsu (cello): A sonic painter and multi-instrumentalist known for cross-disciplinary collaborations, Hsu has received acclaim for her work in film, theater and performance art, including a Barrymore Award for Outstanding Original Music.

Last fall, Journey Arts announced its new name and new branding. Now in its 22nd season, the intentionally nomadic performing arts presenter is committed to showcasing more ambitious and complex productions, expanding funding opportunities, and increasing support for artistic development.

