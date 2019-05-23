BalletX Announces 2019-20 Season Featuring 8 World Premieres

Christine Cox, Artistic & Executive Director of BalletX, today announces eight world premiere ballets for the upcoming 2019-20 Season, increasing the company's total number of premieres to an impressive 82 since its 2005 inception. Choreographers commissioned by Cox for 2019-20 include Rena Butler, Gregory Dawson, John McFall, Matthew Neenan, Caili Quan, Penny Saunders, Jo Strømgren, and a Choreographic Fellow, to be selected from a competitive field of over 50 international applicants.

BalletX is thrilled to continue its long-standing residency next season at The Wilma Theater, an intimate 300-seat theater at the center of Philadelphia's bustling Avenue of the Arts on Broad Street. The 2019-20 Season features three series - Fall Series 2019 (Dec. 4-15), Spring Series 2020 (Mar. 18-29), and Summer Series 2020 (Jul. 8-19). Subscriptions go on sale May 23, 2019 and Single Tickets will become available in the fall of 2019.

"The entire company, including the dancers, staff, and board of directors, are incredibly excited for the eight choreographers joining us from around the world next season. We are deeply honored to support their voices as they share their distinct stories with our growing community of BalletX fans. 2019-2020 will be a celebration of our diversity and shared humanity," says Cox.





