BEETLEJUICE JR. to be Presented at The Shawnee Playhouse

The Shawnee Playhouse, celebrating its forty-sixth season, will present Beetlejuice Junior, from Friday, July 11th through Sunday, July 13th, 2025. Produced by Charles and Ginny Kirkwood, and directed and choreographed by Midge McClosky, veteran performer, thespian, and executive director of The Shawnee Playhouse, this ghoulish and comedic children's musical stars upcoming, young talent from The Poconos and surrounding areas, including Cara Heffernan as Lydia Deetz, Madi Verderosa as Beetlejuice, Esme Smith as Barbara Maitland, Kaelin Hunter as Adam Maitland, Madison Birkert as Deila Schlimmer, and Shiloh Mooney as Charles Deetz.

With assistant direction and costuming by Della Baird, this delightful performance also showcases Riley MacDonald as Sky, Gulietta Marra as Miss Argentina, Kara John as Otho, Neylan Cox as Juno, Idris Cox as Maxie Dean, and Lizzy Kesselring as Maxine Dean.

Based on the hilarious movie with the same name, Beetlejuice Junior highlights the story of the demon bio-exorcist, Betelgeuse, and his relentless pursuit to be seen by the living again. After Barbara and Adam Maitland fall though the floor of their beloved home, Betelgeuse seizes this opportunity to get what he has always desired. If these recently deceased can get a living human to say his name three times, then he will be set free. His plan is quickly undermined by one of the most recent living occupants of their house, Lydia, a quick-witted and sharp-tongued girl. She tests Betelgeuse in a way that he had never imagined, while simultaneously befriending the Maitlands. As expected, hilarious chaos ensues as this crazy cast of characters attempts to find their way to freedom and happiness, in all of the different realms of existence.

With music and lyrics by Tony Award-nominee Eddie Perfect and a book by Tony Award-nominated pair Anthony King and Scott Brown, this musical rendition also features Noelle Hedges as Mover 1, Trinity Pope as Mover 2, Haddie Krupski as Beetlejuice Clone 1, Isla Strohe as Beetlejuice Clone 2, Isabella Taylor as Beetlejuice Clone 3, and Nina Bickart as Parachute Jumper. With music direction by Peter Valcukas and lighting design by Christopher Hnasko, this delightful show also includes Callie Strohe as Death by Toaster, Cayla Ludwig as Dead Cheerleader, Cailyn Rosario as Priest/Death by Fireworks, Cuyler Pravata as Cigar Mobster/Sand Worm, Noelle Hedges as Dead Jockey, and Sariyah Grassi as Machete Bride.

Show Dates, Times, and Ticket Prices are as follows:

3:00PM: Friday, July 11th, Saturday, July 12th, and Sunday, July 13th 2025

7:00PM: Friday, July 11th, and Saturday, July 12th, 2025

Show tickets are $13.00 each for all audience members. Meal and a Show tickets are $43.00 for adults, and for children ages thirteen to seventeen years old, and $28.00 for children ages four to twelve years old.