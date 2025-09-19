BEATING A DEAD HORSE Comes to Temple Theaters

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Who doesn't think "A Nice Farm Upstate with Plenty of Room to Run Around" is a great name for a pet funeral home? Turns out... most people. But that's the moniker of Steve and Marty Martin's predictably failing family business. With two brothers on the brink of bankruptcy, an eccentric, rich old lady arrives and offers them a fortune for the funeral of her nearly dead racehorse, Sir Trots-A-Lot. There's only one problem: the horse won't die.

Beating a Dead Horse, written by Temple University's Head of Playwriting, Professor Jenny Stafford, and directed by Temple Professor Peter Reynolds, performs at the Randall Theater (2020 N 13th st, Philadelphia PA) on October 9th, 10th, 11th, and 13th at 7:30pm, and October 11th and 12th at 2pm.

Beating a Dead Horse premiered in 2017 as part of the Bloomington Playwright's Project, and Temple's production marks the show's Philadelphia debut. Playwright Stafford says that Philadelphia audiences can expect good times and plenty of laughs. "It's such a rough time right now; you can feel the weight everyone is carrying." Stafford said. "While this piece has underlying themes of courage and family and following your dreams, I honestly hope that audiences come and get to forget the outside world for a little while. I hope this gives them a chance to laugh, escape, have a good time, and walk out feeling a little lighter."

Director Peter Reynolds says, "The laughs are wrapped in a heartwarming story about humans rediscovering and reinvesting in the value of family and community. It is a wonderful group of actors and we are looking forward to being taken away into this unique, fun (and funny) world that Jenny has created." Something that both Reynolds and Stafford noted as a highlight of the production? "Some truly wild taxidermy."

With crazy schemes, slapstick comedy and bizarre characters, everyone will love this unlikely comedy. Beating a Dead Horse reminds us that even in the most bizarre circumstances, family and community can help you find your way.